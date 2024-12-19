Dearest gentle reader– the third season of Bridgerton was a true highlight of 2024, giving Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) their season, and setting up Season 4 for Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha). Although it will be a while until the release of the next season, the show is still at the forefront of fans' minds, and not just because of the regular updates about Season 4. Bridgerton is the sort of show that fans think about even in between seasons, due to their love for the characters.

Bridgerton has a memorable and fun setting, a great soundtrack, and beautiful costumes, but what really makes the show are its characters. The characters are all unique and complex. They have strong character arcs, as well as romantic relationships to root for, and great friendships as well. From the siblings' friendships with each other, to some of the more unlikely friendships in the show, these are the ten best friendships in Bridgerton.

Your changes have been saved Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 4 Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Writers Julia Quinn , Chris Van Dusen , Jess Brownell , Abby McDonald , Joy C. Mitchell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Tom Verica , Tricia Brock Expand

10 Eloise Bridgerton & Kate Bridgerton

Portrayed by Claudia Jessie & Simone Ashley

Image via Netflix

In Season 2, the main focus of Kate's (Simone Ashley) storyline was her romance with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), as well as her relationship with Edwina (Charithra Chandran) as a protective older sister. Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Kate did not interact as much that season, but in the scenes that they did have together, it was clear that they clicked. The two are very similar in a lot of ways, as they are both firm in their convictions, and they are not afraid to stand up for themselves and the people around them.

After Kate married Anthony, she took on a bit of a sisterly role with Eloise in Season 3. She was there to provide her with advice and support when needed, and it was clear that Eloise trusted Kate and felt comfortable confiding in her. There should definitely be more scenes between these two characters in the coming seasons, but their scenes together so far have been very fun and sweet, and they clearly get along very well.

9 Simon Basset & Will Mondrich

Portrayed by Regé-Jean Page & Martins Imhangbe

Image via Netflix

Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), sadly, has not been seen since the Season 1 finale of Bridgerton, and his presence is deeply missed. There are many great relationships that left the show along with him, like his relationships with Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). Simon was first introduced as a friend of Anthony's, but his best friendship was actually with Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe). Although Will and his wife, Alice (Emma Naomi), are now main characters, he was first introduced as Simon's friend and confidante.

Simon's friendship with Anthony was mentioned more than it was actually shown, and the show never made their closeness that believable. In contrast, Simon's relationship with Will was really lovely. As Simon started to fall for Daphne and things escalated into a duel between him and Anthony, Will stood by him the whole time. In turn, Will definitely needs a close friend to talk to after Simon has left, especially after he decided to close his club in Season 3.

8 Penelope Bridgerton & Genevieve Delacroix

Portrayed by Nicola Coughlan & Kathryn Drysdale

Image via Netflix

Penelope's friendship with Madame Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) was an unexpected delight that started in Season 2, after Genevieve started to put the clues together that Penelope was Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews). Everyone else in Penelope's life initially felt very betrayed and angry when they first learned this, but Genevieve was the exception. She and Penelope didn't become close until after she learned the truth.

Everyone else in Penelope's life initially felt very betrayed and angry when they first learned this, but Genevieve was the exception

Since Genevieve found out, she and Penelope have bonded as women who prioritize their careers, with Genevieve's dressmaking and Penelope's writing. Their friendship is very lovely, as Penelope helped Genevieve get more business at a time when she needed it, and Genevieve supported Penelope after Colin found out that she was Lady Whistledown. It is nice to see Penelope have a friend and confidante outside the Bridgerton and Featherington families, and their friendship is a true highlight of the show.

7 Kate Bridgerton & Edwina Sharma

Portrayed by Simone Ashley & Charithra Chandran

Image via Netflix

Although Edwina hasn't been seen since the Season 2 finale, the friendship between the two Sharma sisters was one of the most compelling and touching relationships in the show. Kate always felt responsible for Edwina, and she often took on a parental role when looking out for her sister. Kate sacrificed a lot to make Edwina's life better, and rather than resent Edwina for that, Kate still loved her deeply.

The main source of conflict in Bridgerton Season 2 was, of course, the love triangle between Kate, Anthony, and Edwina. Because Edwina's reaction towards Kate after finding out was so unfair and harsh, it is easy to forget the good parts of the sisters' relationship. The two of them generally got along really well before the love triangle occurred, and they had some really sweet scenes. Hopefully, the show will bring Edwina back at some point for some more sisterly moments with Kate in the future.

6 Anthony Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, & Colin Bridgerton

Portrayed by Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, & Luke Newton