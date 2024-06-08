Dearest gentle reader, it is no secret that Bridgerton is the moment. The Netflix period drama accumulated over 45 million views in the first week that Season 3, Part 1 came out, and has since remained in the streaming service's Top 10 and will likely remain the most-watched in the coming weeks, given that more episodes will be released soon. The latest chapter of the series that is inspired by Julia Quinn's novels focuses on Polin, a couple formed by friends-turned-lovers Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Although their romance can't help but make viewers' hearts melt, especially since their journey was already hinted at since Season 1, it isn't unusual for a leading couple in the show to deliver top-notch chemistry. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), followed by Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), were also just as charming as the pairing this time around. Yet, aside from these leads falling in love, several other characters in Bridgerton steal the scene in unique ways. After all, it's not always about highlighting the couples that audiences love every season, especially when there are many worthy supporting roles that are just as vital to the Ton.

10 Edwina Sharma

Played by Charithra Chandran

Kate's sister, Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), was appointed as the "diamond of the season" (an honor given by the queen) in Bridgerton Season 2, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me. Her kindness, elegance, and motivation to find a husband led her to be wife-material for Anthony, given that he was set on getting married with convenience over finding a true love match.

Although she doesn't win him over like Kate eventually does, Edwina is still nothing but caring and considerate. She might initially feel hurt when noticing that her sister and Anthony were into each other. However, once Edwina learns to accept their relationship, she fully supports it in a way that many wouldn't. Although overshadowed by Kate, Edwina remains crucial to season 2, even if her role is basically that of an obstacle.

9 Prudence Featherington

Played by Bessie Carter

Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter) might not be as clever as other ladies in her midst, but she's gone a long way since fainting in front of the queen during her society debut. Prudence and her sister had a hard time finding husbands, especially after Marina (Ruby Barker) was revealed to be pregnant and, in turn, ruined the Featheringtons' reputation.

Despite Prudence getting engaged to Jack in Season 2, they do not get married, leading her to once again be in search of a husband. Now that she's wed to Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), she isn't all that fond of being a married woman but remains determined to produce an heir and become the next Lady Featherington. Her lack of interest in her husband (who is truly obsessed with her) is comical, and her attempts to have a child are all the more hilarious for the audience. Indeed, the Featheringtons are the funniest part of Season 3, and it's largely because of Prudence's hysterical antics.

8 Philippa Featherington

Played by Harriet Caines

Much like her sister, all that Philippa (Harriet Cains) wanted since Season 1 was to get married. She soon finds her match in Albion Finch (Lorn Macdonald), a gentleman who is madly in love with her. Their pure connection makes it clear that they are meant to be, but it takes a while for her to get her wish due to her family's financial struggles.

In Season 2, she's finally able to plan her wedding with Albion, and she feels more than happy being with someone who isn't rich. Her naive and shallow self is what makes people find her funny, especially when she is disputing the title of Lady Featherington with her sister. Philippa might never take the spotlight, but she is a scene-stealing character, especially when her inexperience and naiveté come to light.

7 Cressida Cowper

Played by Jessica Madsen

Introduced as a mean and flamboyant debutante, Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) has surprisingly become a more understandable character in her third year as a spinster. In Season 3, it becomes apparent that her sudden friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) has more to it than just an effort to make Penelope upset. Underneath Cressida's feathery shoulder pads lies a girl who just wishes to find a suitable match so she can attend balls and purchase outfits of her liking.

Cressida might've started as a stereotypical Regency mean girl, but she has evolved quite a bit as a character. With her parents pressuring her to find a husband soon, especially since she is an only child and they aren't doing well financially, viewers can't help but sympathize with her and hope she finds a suitor who is closer to her age. It has also been sweet that Cressida confides in Eloise like she never did with other girls in her midst, truly considering her the loyal friend she never had growing up.

6 Brimsley

Played by Hugh Sachs

The queen's right-hand man might be silent most of the time, but he is always by her side, both physically and as an unlikely friend. In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Brimsley's character is further developed, showing him meeting the sovereign upon her arrival to marry the king. Despite his post only allowing him to be five steps behind her at all times, Brimsley still shows that he cares in several instances, especially once her marriage is affected by her husband's mental health.

In Bridgerton, Brimsley's role is reduced to just a few one-liners here and there. Still, the few moments that he does share his thoughts, it is always to appease the queen. Although Brimsley has to maintain a distance and adhere to protocol, viewers can tell that if he could, he wouldn't mind comforting her with a hug whenever she is upset. Brimsley's romance in Queen Charlotte and his sassy, if underused, demeanor in Bridgerton make him a scene-stealing character, for sure.

5 Queen Charlotte

Played by Golda Rosheuvel