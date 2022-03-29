Editor's note: Spoilers for Julia Quinn's book series and Bridgerton Season 2 follow.

Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton's second season is finally here and shakes up London quite a bit from Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate's (Simone Ashley) marriage to the difficulties Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) faces as Whistledown to the plight of the Featheringtons after Baron Featherington's (Ben Miller) death. But as new seasons are in development, it's common to wonder about what the future of the show will be and what characters will appear, especially as Regé-Jean Page's absence is obvious.

With uncertainty already cast, Shonda Rhimes cast more doubt when she told Entertainment Tonight, "We're definitely planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stores. So, we're not necessarily going in order, but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories." By the looks of the side plotlines from Season 2, Colin (Luke Newton) could be a big contender to be featured in the upcoming seasons.

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: A New Diamond Is Found

Image via Netflix

While the next book in the series to adapt to television, An Offer From a Gentleman, tells Benedict's (Luke Thompson) story, Colin's story is told in the fourth book in Julia Quinn's series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Even just beginning to dive into the beginnings of Colin's romance feels like the next natural step for the TV show on multiple fronts. The other Bridgertons have a lot further to go before reaching Colin's level of development or presence.

In Season 2, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) is much more preoccupied with avoiding accusations of penning as Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) and maintaining her relationships with Penelope and Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch). Both of these relationships end in shambles — Eloise ends her friendship with Penelope after finding out the truth behind her actions and she with Theo due to the societal pressures and fear for his future. And as the token 'child adverse to marriage,' it would be strange to see her romance in the near future.

Benedict has a few scenes throughout the season as he joins a prestigious art school. However, this ends up playing more to Anthony's characterization (who bought his younger brother's way into the academy) than it is to Benedict. He still needs a more solid foundation of development, much like Anthony had his in Bridgerton Season 1, before the show will be ready to build on that character base. (And quite frankly, I'm still not convinced the show iteration of this character will be straight.)

Image via Netflix

To know Colin's future, it helps to look at just not what the show has yet to do, but also what the show has done for the third eldest brother. Even though Bridgerton changes circumstances and details pertaining to the romances, the show stays true to the essence of the couples. This means we're likely to see the same pairing — Colin and Penelope. This isn't a huge shock based on Penelope's feelings and the new strides made this season, but it is nice to know where the show is heading before it gets there.

Season 2 takes Colin to more mature places than we saw in Season 1. After traveling across the continent, he returns to London with newfound intelligence of the world. That, combined with a conversation with Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), makes for a Colin who now assesses who he is and who he wants to be. He also shows his ability to take care of people and goodness of character when he unearths Jack (Rupert Young) and Portia Featherington's (Polly Walker) fraud schemes. With his mind matured and expanded, and his green flags easily on display, what else is there to develop aside from his heart?

Image via Netflix

When it comes to Penelope, Colin begins to see Penelope's warm feelings and devotion towards him, and even recognizes how special she is... even if he does deny wanting to court her to his fellow gentlemen, and even if she overhears. However hurtful, situations like this are prime romantic set-up, possibly helping to take their romance from low heat to at least medium. With Penelope temporarily past her Whistledown problems as well, Eloise out of her circle, and money problems solved, will she focus her attention even more on Colin to gain his affections?

While many of the other Bridgertons are already paired off or still too young for romance, Colin and Penelope are primed to venture forward to a new stage of their romance. And though the Bridgerton books may not be adapted by the Netflix series in order, much of the in-character development hints to whose story may be coming sooner than later. There are many bumps that could bump a carriage off the road and delay Penelope's true love match, but fear not! Love conquers all sooner or later in the Regency streets of London.

'Bridgerton': Julia Quinn on the Reaction to Season 1 & What She's Most Excited for Fans to See in Season 2

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Amanda Reimer (24 Articles Published) Amanda is a writer and stage manager currently residing in Los Angeles. When she isn't writing, she's probably binging a drama or sci-fi show or doting on her two cats, Drummer and Kiki. More From Amanda Reimer