The Big Picture The show offers a diverse take on Regency London, blending social hierarchy with whimsical charm and emotive pop songs turned classical.

Memorable episodes like "Out of the Shadows" introduce drama efficiently, setting up complex relationships and conflicts effectively.

Episodes like "The Choice" and "Oceans Apart" deliver high-intensity confrontations, showcasing gripping storytelling and character development.

Bridgerton Season 3 - Part 2 is finally out, so fans can dive back into all the glamor and gossip of the hit show. This half-season has many juice narrative threads to tie up and many happily-ever-afters to deliver - or not. Since it premiered in 2020, the series has been a reliable source of scandal, friendship squabbles, and relationship drama, packaged with gorgeous costumes and vibrant visuals.

The show presents a more diverse imagining of London during the Regency period of the early 1800s. It leans heavily into that era's social hierarchy and strict manners but with a lighter, whimsical feel. Plus, since it's a Shondaland production, the whole affair is soundtracked with emotive pop songs. However, the songs are given the 1800s treatment and performed on classical instruments; a recipe which provides many of the show's most memorable moments. Here are ten of Bridgerton's most underrated episodes, which tend to be overlooked but which are actually solid.

10 "Out of the Shadows"

Season 3, Episode 1

"The question on everyone's mind is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest?" "Out of the Shadows" opens with a sense of renewal and anticipation as the town prepares for another social season. This episode focuses on the return of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who comes back from his travels abroad with newfound confidence and charm. His arrival stirs up complex emotions in Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has been harboring secret feelings for him.

The episode mostly just sets up the drama to come, but it assembles all the story elements economically and maintains a good pace throughout. The dialogue is a little too expository at times but, in general, it refreshes the viewer's mind without getting boring. Indeed, there's conflict right out the gate, especially between erstwhile besties Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope. Penelope, who has more secrets than just her passion for Colin, gets the best scenes; indeed, Season 3 elevates her to co-lead.

9 "Off to the Races"

Season 2, Episode 2

"What is it truly, to admire a woman?" "Off to the Races" dives into the excitement of a high-society horse race, where the competition is fierce both on the racecourse and off. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), determined to find a suitable wife, sets his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), a new debutante. Meanwhile, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Edwina's protective older sister, becomes wary of Anthony's intentions, leading to a series of heated exchanges between them.

Anthony and Kate's story goes on to provide the central drama of the season, so this episode is important narratively and provides a great insight into their personalities. Specifically, it highlights how their contrasting qualities make a collision between them inevitable. Anthony is rash and tends to act without thinking, while Kate has a habit of holding back and overanalyzing. The Anthony/Kate romance is thus a classic story of opposites attracting - but their magnetism threatens to disrupt their lives and those of everybody around them.

8 "An Affair of Honor"

Season 1, Episode 4

"You have duped us both, but I shall not see my sister pay for my own misdeeds." In this one, Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) distress over the potential loss of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) propels her to take decisive action. As a result, tensions escalate between Simon and Anthony Bridgerton, culminating in a duel. Through these characters, the episode explores themes of honor, duty, and societal expectations, as all three grapple with their personal desires versus their public responsibilities.

It makes for a whirlwind hour of TV and one of the strongest episodes of Season 1. It's tense, steamy, and very romantic; the first kiss between Daphne and Simon is especially monumental. Another great scene is Daphne's dance with her would-be suitor Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma). On the more humorous side, the episode also sees Violet (Ruth Gemmell) overindulging in champagne, Friedrich gifting Daphne a comically ornate necklace, and some wisecracks about a sack of grain with a German accent.

7 "The Choice"

Season 2, Episode 6

"I chose you as the season's diamond for a reason." "The Choice" is the dramatic high point for Season 2, cranking the intensity to the max. Anthony wrestles with his duty to marry a suitable bride alongside his undeniable feelings for Kate. The grand wedding scene is fraught with tension, as secrets and hidden desires explode to the surface. It's thus an episode of confessions and confrontations between Edwin, Anthony, and Kate.

The scenes between the sisters are especially brutal, like when Kate says "You are my sister" and Edwin corrects her: "Half-sister". Edwina gets the best lines overall, including "I cannot marry you because I cannot betray myself." Some well-written narration from 'Lady Whistledown' ties it all together. In typical Bridgerton fashion, the episode goes way over the top, with the characters waiting til the very last moment to make their bold moves. It's cheesy, but it works, making the episode an object lesson in gripping popcorn entertainment.

6 "Shock and Delight"

Season 1, Episode 2

"I thought one needed to be married." Things really got going in Season 1, Episode 2. Daphne's social debut continues to attract attention, with her budding friendship with Simon evolving into a strategic courtship designed to benefit them both. Meanwhile, Lady Whistledown's gossip column raises the stakes, as secrets and scandals threaten to derail the characters' carefully laid plans.

Daphne reveals her crafty side here, using her wits to twist the social game to her advantage, even manipulating Simon to some extent. Speaking of Simon, "Shock and Delight" also delves a little more deeply into his backstory, helping to flesh out the rakish character and make him more sympathetic. Most notably, the show makes clear that Simon's feelings for Daphne are more complicated than he lets on, and the same is true for Daphne. This episode is a great example of how a series should build on a pilot, quickly hooking the audience to keep them watching.

5 "Swish"

Season 1, Episode 6

"This is what comes of not sowing your wild oats." In "Swish," the Bridgerton family faces mounting pressure as Daphne and Simon's marriage comes under scrutiny. There's also tension between the newlyweds themselves, compounded by the expectations of high society. In particular, Daphne is shocked and hurt when she learns that Simon lied about being infertile. Her quest to understand her husband's reluctance to have children leads to a series of emotional confrontations, revealing deeper layers to both characters.

As if this wasn't enough drama, there's a subplot in which Lady Whistledown reveals that Marina (Ruby Barker) is pregnant, which also causes a stir. In other words, a lot of uncomfortable truths come to light in this episode. Thematically, it's all about the importance of communication and transparency. Unfortunately, many of the characters struggle with both. This is an endemic problem in a society where appearances are everything and people rarely speak straightforwardly.

4 "Oceans Apart"

Season 1, Episode 7

"It takes courage to live outside the traditional expectations of the society." "Oceans Apart" examines the emotional distance that has developed between Daphne and Simon. Daphne's determination to salvage their marriage drives her to confront her husband about his fears and insecurities. Surprisingly, they make some progress on the honesty front, resulting in several heartfelt conversations. Nevertheless, their core disagreements cannot be resolved.

This all means that the episode is rather sad, depriving Daphne of the easy happy ending that one might have expected from such a fundamentally crowd-pleasing show. In fact, this episode is pretty hard on almost all the characters. Everyone gets called out. These confrontations sting, but they also prompt some self-reflection and character development. The question is whether the characters' growth will stick. These tough conversations play out against the beautiful, luxe backdrops of garden parties, soirées, lavish dinners, and quiet manor staircases, all the better for amping up the drama.

3 "Capital R Rake"

Season 2, Episode 1

"I yearn for someone fresh, someone unexpected, to turn this season on its head." Season 2 starts strong, even if it doesn't have the spark of the first season's pilot. Anthony takes center stage as he gets serious about finding a suitable wife. However, his reputation as a rake complicates his quest, as do his exacting standards. Enter the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, whose arrival in London creates a ripple of excitement and intrigue.

This main storyline is complemented by the subplot centering on Eliose, who makes her social debut, and Penelope, who has recently picked up Lady Whistledown's quill once more. Both narratives flow at a brisk pace, quickly launching into the central conflicts. The episode could easily have crashed and burned by vainly trying to recapture the fun of Season 1, but it sticks the landing. It sets up a Season 2 which is similar in tone to the first without feeling like a complete retread.

2 "Diamond of the First Water"

Season 1, Episode 1

"The brighter a lady shines, the faster she may burn!" Bridgerton's pilot does a great job of conjuring up the show's bubbly, alternate reality world, while also quickly telling the viewer what they need to know about the main characters. The audience is introduced to the Bridgertons and their various tribulations, with a focus on Daphne's social debut and her struggles in the marriage market. Finally, the swaggering Simon appears, adding a new layer of complexity to the mix.

In short, "Diamond of the First Water" neatly sets the stage for all the love and heartache to come. It has a lot of ground to cover, but cleverly uses Lady Whistledown's voice-over for most of the exposition, ala the narration in Gossip Girl. This is an effective way of avoiding the clunky and awkwardly information-heavy dialogue that characterizes most pilots. The storytelling here is confident, even if the plot is a tad melodramatic.

1 "Art of the Swoon"

Season 1, Episode 3

"Rare is the man whose love remains true when the consequences of lovemaking are brought to his attention." 'Art of the Swoon' is a pivotal episode for Daphne and Simon. The chemistry between them grows more electric, marked by witty banter and stolen glances. The ruse of the courtship morphs from genuine attraction. Their arc fits into the enemies-to-friends-to-lovers trope, but the performers are likable enough to make this well-worn story compelling once more.

That said, the course of true love never did run smoothly, and this episode also sows the seeds of the relationship's eventual unraveling. Simon is frightened by his feelings for Daphne, as they clash with his self-image as a roguish rake. Daphne is likewise thrown off balance, as Simon isn't the kind of man she thought she was looking for as a husband. These elements make the "Art of the Swoon" the quintessential Bridgerton episode, defined by both romance and conflict brewing beneath the surface.

