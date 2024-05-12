The Big Picture In the series Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington is Lady Whistledown, secretly making her the most central character in the show and one of the main characters of Season 3.

Throughout the show, the Featherington family faces scandals and financial woes, with Portia ruthlessly protecting her daughters.

Jack Featherington deceives the ton, gets caught, and Portia secures her family's future by betraying him.

Bridgerton's ton is full of fascinating characters, all divided by the social standing of their respective families. While the series may be named after the Bridgertons, they are far from the only important family. The Featheringtons play an important role in the series, especially as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is Lady Whistledown herself. As the Bridgertons's neighbors and friends, the Featheringtons are a constant, if less highly regarded family in the ton.

Originally consisting of Lord Featherington (Ben Miller), his wife, Portia (Polly Walker), and their three daughters, Philippa (Harriet Cains), Prudence (Bessie Carter), and Penelope, the family has welcomed in new members through marriage or by hosting other relations. Despite Penelope's anonymous control over the leading gossip rag, her family is not immune to scandal, facing as much as anyone in the first two seasons of the show. Like any other family in the ton, the Featheringtons are constantly growing, with marriages and new relatives coming to stay, making their family tree more complex than it once was, and Season 3 will only expand the Featherington family more.

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Archibald Featherington

The Baron Archibald Featherington is the leader of the Featherington household. Showing a soft spot for Penelope and his other daughters, Archibald is a kind man, but he is often seen as a joke by his peers. Yet the truth about him is much darker. Season 1 shows Featherington's gambling addiction, as he risks everything he owns by betting on boxing matches, destroying his family fortune, and only getting out of the hole he dug himself by rigging a fight. Hiding the truth from his wife and daughters, Featherington ruins the family money, forcing him to turn away his daughter's suitor as he cannot pay a dowry. His story tragically ends when he is discovered for fixing a match, getting killed by the men he swindled, and leaving his family with almost nothing. Archibald has the most bleak story in the series.

Portia Featherington

As the matriarch of the Fetheringtons, Portia is a force to reckon with. Used to getting her way, Portia imposes her will on her daughters, dictating what Penelope can wear and pushing her daughters at parties. Portia employs her ambition and cunning to make advantageous matches for her daughters despite the family's misfortune. Though Portia occupies most of her time focusing on her daughters (even when they do not want it), she shows no love for her husband, even after his untimely death. She accuses his debts of ruining the family and is too intent on what will happen to her and her daughters to mourn him.

Season 2 shows just how far Portia will go for her daughters, fighting to secure their future. When her husband's cousin and heir, Jack (Rupert Young), arrives, Portia does everything she can to win him to their side, pushing him into a marriage with Prudence and even flirting with him herself. When she realizes Jack is as broke as her family, she joins his con and betrays him, ruthlessly protecting the interests of her daughters by forging a document to make Archibald's firstborn grandson the heir, though there is no child yet.

Penelope Featherington

Penelope may be the youngest daughter in her family, but she is the most central to the story. Though her sisters treat her as an ugly duckling of sorts, Penelope is intelligent and clever. She secretly earns her own money as Lady Wistledown, observing everyone from her position as an overlooked wallflower. Penelope is connected to the Bridgertons through her friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Colin (Luke Newton), though with Colin, Penelope hopes it will become more. Her friendship with Eloise is fraught after Penelope uses her influence as Whistledown to reveal a secret, both preventing Eloise from being accused of being the much-disdained writer. Yet Eloise recognized her friend's words, and Penelope's choice drove a wedge between them. Though she believed she was helping Eloise, Penelope was aware of what her words would do, causing her to quit writing a Whistledown for a time, but she values her work enough to return to it.

Penelope has a kind heart, befriending Marina when she comes to stay despite Portia's insistence that their cousin is competition for her girls' quest for suitors. However, Penelope shows her ability to be ruthless when she reveals Marina's and Eloise's secrets. Penelope displays her business savvy by partnering with the dressmaker Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale), bolstering her ally's establishment while protecting her identity. And, for a gossip writer, she has a surprising ability to keep secrets, considering how long she's hidden her identity.

Prudence Featherington

Penelope's sisters play a smaller role in the series. Prudence and Philippa are close to each other, but Penelope is the odd out. The eldest Featherington daughter is Prudence, who has yet to secure a husband despite years of trying. Her efforts are certainly not helped by her family's scandals and financial woes. Though Prudence is a willing participant in Portia's mission to marry off her daughters, she is pushed the hardest by her mother, forced to wear a corset so tight that she faints in front of the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) no less! Portia convinces Prudence to seduce Jack, seeing her as mailable, but the scheme fails. More than anything, Prudence is eager to get married, so when Phillipa finds one first, she is slightly jealous. But perhaps her search will have more luck in Season 3.

Philippa and Albion Finch

Philippa is the middle child in the Featherington house, but in Season 2, she became the first to get married. Despite Archibald scaring off her suitor, Albion Finch (Lorn Macdonald), in Season 1, Philippa reunited with him soon after, but her lack of a dowry threatened their marriage. Upon his arrival, Jack handled the matter, tricking Finch into taking a counterfeit ruby. Since her wedding, Philippa has held the distinction of being the only Featherington girl to be settled.

Marina and Philip Crane

Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) is a distant cousin of the Featheringtons who comes from the country to stay with them as she looks for a husband. She is resourceful, determined, and blunt. To settle the debt Archibald owes her father, Marina is welcomed into their house, though Portia is displeased by the threat the beautiful girl poses to her own daughter's marriage prospects. As the season continues, it is revealed that before coming to stay with the family, Marina was pregnant, bringing scandal to the house.

The soldier George Crane is the father of her child and the man she wants to marry. However, a forged letter from Portia makes her fear rejection. Accepting a proposal from Colin Bridgerton, Marina intends to trick the boy into marriage until her secret gets out. Eventually, George's brother Phillip (Chris Fulton) finds her, revealing that George is dead and offering to marry Marina in his brother's stead. Fearing a loveless marriage, Marina turns down his offer, though later reconsiders, marrying Phillip and giving birth to twins Oliver and Amanda Crane.

Jack Featherington

After Archibald died, the family needed a new heir, which happened to be the departed Lord's third cousin once removed, Jack Featherington. As the household's new leader, Jack takes charge by claiming the grandest room and setting Phillipa's dowry. The light-hearted character slowly reveals a more conniving side. Claiming to own gem and gold mines in America, Jack swindles the ton, getting the others to invest in his mines while pocketing the money himself. Though he courts Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) for her dowry and is tricked into an engagement with Prudence, he shows romantic interest in Portia. Yet Portia chooses her daughters over him, letting Jack take the fall when the phony investment scheme they enacted comes to light. At the end of season 2, he flees to America in disgrace, and Portia forges the documents needed to make her future grandson inherit the family's wealth and position over Jack, making him irrelevant going forward (at least until someone uncovers the truth).

