Funko is ready to be the talk of the Ton, as they have recently unveiled a new line of Bridgerton Pop! figures. The latest collectibles from the company feature five key characters from the hit Netflix series, all vying to be any collector's diamond of the season. Each Pop! will be $12 USD before shipping and taxes. At the time of this writing, Funko has not yet set an on-sale date, but you can sign up for notifications via the Funko website.

The new Pop!s include Bridgerton's two core couples from Seasons 1 and 2 — Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley). Daphne and Simon are poised to dance, each extending an arm out and ready to form an attachment. To cap it off, they both wear the attire from their memorable first dance in Season 1. Anthony and Kate are posed for a game of Pall Mall that surely won't get too competitive. They're just Funko Pop!s, after all. Each of them holds a mallet, with Anthony's, of course, being pink. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) rounds out the bunch, bringing an extra dash of regality.

Bridgerton debuted in December 2020 and quickly climbed the ranks of Netflix's most watched series. Based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, the series centers on the affluent Bridgerton family as each of the eight children seek out worthy marriage candidates. Season 1 focused on Daphne, the eldest daughter, who begins a faux relationship with Simon, Duke of Hastings, to get Anthony off her back. As these things tend to go, Daphne and Simon's scheme turned into something quite real. Season 2 turned the spotlight on Anthony, the eldest sibling, who begins searching for a wife. When he sets his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), he eventually becomes enraptured by her older sister, Kate.

What to Expect From 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 will deviate from the order of the books, jumping to the fourth in the series to bring the focus to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). The upcoming season will see Penelope continue her pursuit of a husband, attempting to move on from the hopes that Colin will fill the role. However, Colin, wanting to make amends with Penelope, agrees to help her. Naturally, the search will bring them closer together, and they may yet find romance along the way. Additionally, Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) must contend with their friend break-up following Eloise learning that Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix, with Seasons 3 and 4 on the way. Check out the Pop!s below: