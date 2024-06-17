Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3.

The Big Picture Kanthony's growth in Bridgerton Season 3 is comforting, and they serve as guiding figures for their siblings.

Bridgerton needs to follow Kanthony to India to further cultivate their captivating love story.

The setting of India offers an ideal backdrop for a Bridgerton spinoff, showcasing South Asian culture and expanding the show's repertoire of love stories.

Each Bridgerton season revolves around the love story of a sibling from the titular family, deftly moving on to the next tantalizing romance as the show progresses. With the cast of the first Bridgerton couple firmly moving away from the show and engaging in other projects, Simone Ashley’s and Jonathan Bailey’s willingness to return to this extravagant set is more than a delightful surprise. While Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne made brief reappearances in the second season, Ashley and Bailey reprise their roles as Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton in Season 3 as loving side characters that act as a guide to their siblings. However, their yearnings to travel and spend time together result in a spontaneous trip to India, making us despair about their potential disappearance from the future of the show while also craving their presence even more. With such compelling characters engaged in an electrifying romance going off to traverse Kate’s vibrant and possibly just as lavish homeland, we have no other choice than to implore Bridgerton to create an India spinoff around the couple we will follow anywhere.

Kate and Anthony Leave an Impact on 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Kate and Anthony's classic enemies-to-lovers arc in Season 2 may have stolen our hearts, but their growth and more mature representation in the most recent season is comforting. Returning to the show as a married couple, the pair becomes more of a guiding figure for their siblings. This is partially because of Anthony being the firstborn and the eldest brother of the family, making him the financial head of the household and Kate the lady of the house. We see them briefly engaged in these Viscount and Viscountess responsibilities, with Anthony tending to the accounts and Kate nervously preparing a Bridgerton ball. However, it is more their love and empathy for the siblings that elicit the more spiritual guidance role, particularly when Kate gives Colin (Luke Newton) marital advice while also respecting his boundaries by not prodding into the situation too much. Though somewhat more sidelined by the show, the two still manage to leave their mark, nudging their younger siblings towards the realities of romance instead of the more idolized version of it.

It is not only their interaction that makes an impact on the season, but the couple themselves still completely captivate us. Despite their limited time, they become scene-stealers whenever they do appear on the screen, with their breathless chemistry engulfing the set. As Kate fusses over the family and the pressure she puts on herself to uphold the Bridgerton name, Anthony is completely enthralled by his wife. Between languidly having drinks with his brothers and being protective over his mother, whenever he is with Kate, he rarely tears his eyes off her. His almost plaintive obsession is inherent in every longing gaze, still desperately wanting her even though he is already with her. His growing commitment to Kate ensures that there is no doubt about their romance thriving even after marriage, with their dynamic being tempered by maturity and growth while still being riveting during the brief scenes in this season.

'Bridgerton' Needs to Follow Kate and Anthony to India

Despite their growth in Bridgerton Season 3, Kanthony is still the same couple we fell in love with during the previous season – the same couple Bridgerton needs to follow to India in order to flourish even more. Between their displays of maturity and responsibility were flickers of wit and banter reminiscent of their early enemy days. With the huge responsibility of a pregnancy and a future baby, India may also be the last chance we have to indulge in the free-spirited love story between the couple. Kate’s addition to the Bridgerton cast was mercurial, quickly becoming exactly what the show needed with her confidence and her sharpness excitingly disrupting the flowing rhythm of the show. Her return to her homeland could catalyze another compelling character arc, especially with Anthony by her side, as his rigid worldview is exposed to an entirely different culture and associated customs.

This potential expansion would not only be beneficial to the iconic couple but also to the show itself. With the success of their spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, adding another one to the catalog wouldn’t hurt. The sobering exploration into Queen Charlotte’s (Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio) past and her emotionally complex love story, alongside the number of subplot romances with more serious undertones, speaks to Bridgerton’s pursuit of showcasing the different types of love. With Kanthony’s solid romantic foundation traversing to India, a spin-off would become another perfect opportunity to explore love between fresh characters in a new cultural and social landscape. Expanding Bridgerton’s repertoire of love stories allows the show to remain dedicated to its central conceit and its essence of claiming that love may be uniquely manifested from person to person, but it is still for everyone.

'Bridgerton' Has Much-Needed South Asian Representation

Kate has also been one of the most spectacular representations of South-Asian culture on the screen yet, with the haldi ceremony montage of Season 2 bringing joyful tears to every South Asian fan. The haldi (turmeric) ceremony is one of the rites performed before a marriage in South Asian culture, and while the ritual itself is often more solemn in real life, the montage captures the joy and richness of a bridal party preparing for a wedding while indulging in their cultural traditions. It is accompanied by the orchestral soundtrack of a song recognized and adored by millions of South Asian people, “Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi Gham” from the Bollywood film of the same name. Directly translated to “sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness,” the song deftly captures the idea of appreciating each moment while experiencing the ups and downs of life, making it perfect for this bittersweet scene of Kate preparing for the wedding between her sister and the man she loves.

Beautifully and meaningfully engaging with the culture, Bridgerton has already set up a foundation to go a step further and entrench itself in it with an India spin-off – of course, with the grand flourishes of steamy romance as well. Anthony’s presence also makes this the perfect opportunity for an even more cohesive representation, as he expresses his willingness to learn about his wife's homeland. It would also be intriguing to see how Kate responds to her reunion with her ancestral land, after being in London for a while now, especially witnessing how their relationship and dynamics may be affected by the difference in culture. With Kate as his guide, his piqued interest, and the stunning visuals we have already been given of South Asian culture, Bridgerton is uniquely set up to do this.

India Is the Perfect Location for a 'Bridgerton' Spin-off

The location of India is not only thrilling for the promising representation but also because it could not be the more perfect place for Bridgerton to expand to. Apart from its overwhelming romance, Bridgerton excels at whisking us away into Regency-era London, where the high-fashion, outrageous balls and pedantic head-wear of the upper class completely dazzle us. India could be one of the few places in the world that can rival the pastel kaleidoscope of London. Known for its rich gold embellishments, vivid reds, pinks, and yellows (typically because of bridal wear), India would be equally as dazzling, radiating a fiery symphony. Indian fashion is known for its glitter, sequins, and abundance of shimmering jewels, and the style’s influence can also be seen in some of Kate’s dresses. Her dresses sometimes have scarves that are reminiscent of South Asian “dupattas,” draped strategically around her shoulders and bodice, also echoing the strategy and patience required to drape a “sari.”

The social pressures around marriage and virtue are also present in South Asian culture, a theme that constantly arises in Bridgerton’s London. There are actually many parallels between the social environments of the upper class in this period between the two, and this may be largely due to imperialism at the time. With the British Empire having control over India during the Regency era, many British merchants would travel there to try their luck at making a fortune before returning home, especially with the established British East India Company. However, knowing Bridgerton’s eagerness to avoid portraying the most historical side of the times and commitment to remaining within aristocratic or royal societies, an India spin-off would largely focus on the rich culture and potential for love. A Kanthony spin-off would make for enticing representation in a world as lavish and high-pressure as the one we already know in the original series, creating a solid foundation for Bridgerton’s potential expansion.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

