Bridgerton has introduced viewers to many compelling characters, from inside and outside the titular Bridgerton family. While each of the siblings has demonstrated their charm, some of Bridgerton's best characters have been those who marry into the family. Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) is one such character. From her introduction in Bridgerton Season 2, Kate has established herself as one of the franchise's most notable characters.

Kate showcased her ability to be a leading lady throughout the series' second season. Her relationship with Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is one of the highlights of the show, and has led to some of Kate's best moments. Some of Kate's best scenes highlight how important her relationship with her sister is. Other moments highlight how well she fits into the Bridgerton family as she becomes one of their most important members. The best Kate Bridgerton scenes emphasize what makes her one of the most delightful characters to follow.