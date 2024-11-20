In September, Katie Leung, who starred as Ravenclaw witch Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film franchise, was added to Bridgerton Season 4 in the role of antagonist Lady Araminta Gun. With filming of the upcoming season in progress, Leung has admittedly embraced her “mother-slash-villain” era given her role and while she couldn’t reveal much about the installment, she shared a major hint about what to expect of her character. In a discussion with Refinery29 about Leung’s post-Harry Potter era, including her recent feature in Arcane Season 2, the actress said of her character in Bridgerton Season 4:

"I would never call her evil because I adore her — I think she’s absolutely fabulous. She’s just heavily misunderstood."

Afterward, Leung teased unique fashionable moments for Araminta in Season 4 of Bridgerton, saying:

"But if there’s anything that I can say, I mean, the costumes. They’re always brilliant on that show, but hers are something else."

According to her character description, Araminta is a “twice-married and twice-widowed” woman who is debuting her two daughters in society in the upcoming season. Furthermore, she is described as “fabulous, discerning, and blunt” but “does not respond well when anything or anyone threatens her standing in society." The widow is hellbent on getting at least one of her daughters married off by the end of the season, and unfortunately for Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), she has her sights set on Benedict.

What to Expect in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Image via Netflix

The fourth season of the Regency era romance series based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman will explore the love story between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek, with Lady Araminta playing the role of the employer to Sophie. When Leung joined the season’s cast, Michelle Mao (Goosebumps) and Isabella Wei (The Crow) were also announced as new additions to star as Araminta’s daughters, Rosamund and Posy. Eldest daughter, Rosamund, is “beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother,” with whom she also shares the same determination to secure Benedict as hers. On the other hand, Posy is the kinder and more talkative sister with a bad habit of putting her foot in her mouth.

Bridgerton Season 4 premieres in August 2026. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the historical romance series.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 4 Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX