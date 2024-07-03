There is no better indication of what America is streaming than the Nielsen Charts, which, each week, reveal their Top 10 List according to data collected from viewing habits around the country. The most recent results are proof that, while there are some staple series that appear week after week, newcomers tend to breeze past their competition. For the second week in a row, the number-one spot in the Top 10 is held by one of Netflix's most popular original series ever, beating the runner-up by over one billion minutes watched. To see if you contributed to this week's most streamed shows, check out the list below.

Suits (2011-2019)

Platform: Netflix/Peacock | Minutes Watched: 561,000,000

Image via USA

The legal drama series Suits follows a New York City law firm where a law-school dropout with an incredible memory named Mike (Patrick J. Adams) begins to work for an attorney named Havery (Gabriel Macht). Together, the two make an incredible team, all while they keep Mike's past and his lack of a law degree a secret. Co-starring Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, the show ran for nine seasons, and continues to prove its popularity by its presence on the Nielsen Charts. You can watch Season 1 through Season 8 of Suits on Netflix, while all episodes of the series are available to watch on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

Reba (2001-2007)

Platform: Netflix/Hulu | Minutes Watched: 629,000,000

Image via 20th Century Fox.

First premiering in 2001, Reba tells the story of Reba Hart (Reba McEntire) as she has to completely rearrange her life after her husband reveals that he's having a baby with his dental hygienist. The series, which co-stars Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon), Christopher Rich (The Joy Luck Club), JoAnna García (The Internship), Steve Howey (Something Borrowed), Scarlett Pomers (Star Trek: Voyager), and Mitch Holleman (Bubble Boy), found great success throughout its seven seasons before it ended in 2007. The excitement among viewers who are re-watching the series stems in part from the upcoming show Happy's Place, which is set to star Reba alums McEntire and Peterman. All six seasons of Reba are available to watch on Netflix and Hulu.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

NCIS (2003-)

Platform: Paramount+/Netflix | Minutes Watched: 695,000,000

Image via CBS

NCIS follows agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service while they examine cases that are specifically connected to the Marine Corps and Navy. NCIS was created as a spin-off of JAG, but has continued to find loyal fans of its own over the course of its twenty-one-year-long run. The show has multiple spin-offs to its name, including NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles, and in 2011, was voted "America's Favorite Show" on an online Harris Poll. Recently renewed for a twenty-third season, you can watch all episodes of NCIS on Paramount+, while Seasons 1-15 are available on Netflix.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

Evil (2019-)

Platform: Paramount+/Netflix | Minutes Watched: 719,000,000

Image via CBS.

Evil is a thriller drama series from CBS that follows three people whose lives couldn't be more different from one another as they investigate occurrences that are suspected to be supernatural in nature. These individuals include a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers), a journalist-turned-priest (Mike Colter), a tech expert and atheist (Aasif Mandvi), all of whom attempt to work together despite their vastly opposite lifestyles. Evil has found critical acclaim for its writing, acting performances, direction, and cinematography. You can watch all four seasons of Evil on Paramount+, while Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

Evil "Evil," the 2019 TV series from creators Robert and Michelle King, is a gripping exploration of the intersection between science and the supernatural. The series stars Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist drawn into a world of dark mysteries and unexplained phenomena. Alongside priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), Kristen is tasked with investigating a series of bizarre cases for the Catholic Church, including demonic possessions, hauntings, and miracles. Release Date September 26, 2019 Main Genre Horror Seasons 4

Family Guy (1999-)

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 724,000,000

Close

Twenty-five years later and the Griffin family is still stealing the hearts of American audiences. The adult animated series premiered in 1999 and is still going strong, as viewers can't get enough of Peter (Seth McFarlane), Louis (Alex Borstein), Meg (Mila Kunis), Chris (Seth Green), Stewie (McFarlane) and Brian (McFarlane). Winner of nine Primetime Emmy Awards, each episode has laugh-out-loud moments, with a perfect mix of both highbrow and lowbrow humor that has kept fans entertained for over twenty-two seasons. You can watch all episodes of Family Guy on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU

Bob's Burgers (2011-)

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 742,000,000

Image via FOX

Still trying to keep their burger restaurant open after fourteen seasons, the Belcher family of Bob's Burgers is just as entertaining as they are quirky. With the voice acting talents of H. John Benjamin (Bojack Horseman), Eugene Mirman (Eugene!), Kristen Schaal (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs), John Roberts (Fire Island), and Dan Mintz (Veep), the series has been a hit on Fox since its premiere in 2011. You can watch all episodes of Bob's Burgers on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU

Young Sheldon (2017-2024)

Platform: Max/Netflix/Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 896,000,000

Image via Robert Voets/CBS

After recently ending its seven-season run on CBS, Young Sheldon has been demonstrating its fan power after repeated weeks on the Nielsen Charts. The sitcom is a spin-off of fellow hit series The Big Bang Theory, and focuses on a younger version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Later seasons went on to expand storylines among the Cooper family, with an announcement that another spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, would be coming down the pipeline upon Young Sheldon's conclusion. You can watch Season 1-6 of Young Sheldon on Netflix and Max.

WATCH ON MAX

Bluey (2019-)

Platform: Disney+ | Minutes Watched: 1,071,000,000

Image via ABC

Family favorite Bluey premiered in 2019 and has been a sensation ever since. Following a puppy named Bluey and her family, the series takes the time to tell fun stories while also teaching its viewers, both young and old, valuable lessons along the way. It was recently announced that a new slate of mini-episodes would be headed to Disney+ this July, and this new collection of stories is sure to solidify the series' spot as one of the most streamed shows in America. You can watch all episodes of Bluey on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

Platform: Hulu/Netflix | Minutes Watched: 1,103,000,000

Image via ABC

There is never a shortage of drama at Seattle Grace Hospital, where the doctors of Grey's Anatomy tackle conflict within both their professional and their personal lives. A procedural drama, the series has had a solid fanbase since its premiere in 2005, and has had some iconic moments over its 400-plus episodes. A rarity for a show that has been on for almost twenty years, Grey's Anatomy still has some of its first actors, including Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Kevin McKidd, and James Pickens Jr. Season 1 through Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy are available on Netflix, while all episodes can be found on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU

Bridgerton (2020-)

Platform: Netflix | Minutes Watched: 2,190,000,000