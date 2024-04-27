The Big Picture Step into the world of Bridgerton with a fan experience in NYC - immersive, interactive, and fun for all.

Exciting collaborations like a Target line and Ladurée collection offer fans new ways to celebrate the show.

Netflix and Shondaland continue to bring the Bridgerton aesthetic to life with unique products and experiences.

Grab your empire waist dresses and cravats, a Bridgerton fan experience is opening in New York City ahead of the popular Netflix series' new season. Netflix and Shondaland are launching the "Bridgerton Promenade" experience, according to Variety. On May 11, fans are invited to get their parasols and stroll the Promenade with the ton, browsing Regency Era-inspired merch.

According to the report, New York City will travel in time and space to become a 19th Century promenade fan event. Execs at Shondaland and Netflix say, "fans are invited to immerse themselves into the world of Bridgerton with interactive experiences, a showcase of the new products, photo opps, live merriment, exciting giveaways and more."

This is not the first fan event that Shondaland and Netflix have launched alongside Bridgerton. The international event "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" replicated a presentation to Queen Charlotte and allowed fans to dance in their Regency best. The merriment seems on par with what fans experienced with "The Queen's Ball" including the interactive experiences and photo opps.

Bridgerton Collaborations Ramping Up Ahead of Season 3

Despite less than a month out before the premiere of Season 3, Bridgerton fans might be seeing more and more collaborations, including from Izzy & Liv home and clothing are launching a line at Target. There's also an exclusive collection of macarons and patisseries at Ladurée as well as a limited edition lineup of face, eye and lip products from Kiko Milano.

Previous collaborations have included two makeup collections from Pat McGrath and satin pillowcases from Kitsch. Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee says, “since its first season, the Bridgerton fandom has been so passionate and loyal that we are delighted to bring them closer into the Bridgerton universe and extend new ways for them to celebrate their favorite show."

Whether it’s romantic dresses, floral fragrances or a spot of tea with biscuits, the new product collections immerse fans in authentic ways that can only be made possible through these standout brand collaborations.

Shondaland execs also know just how valuable these collaborations are to the fans. Shondaland chief innovation and design officer Sandie Bailey says, “one of the things we’ve learned is how much fans value and embrace the Bridgerton aesthetic."

Netflix is set to reveal more about this upcoming experience during their Tudum.com event on Monday April 29.

Season 3 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix in two parts: Part one on May 16 and the second part June 13.

