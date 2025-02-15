The Bridgerton series is one that leaves audiences pining for more. The show based on the famed book series of the same name by Julia Quinn gained a great amount of popularity after its debut in 2020 on the streaming platform Netflix. The show offered fans a romantic tale that left them absolutely breathless.

With notable romantic dramas like Scandal and sci-fi romances like Outlander, audiences weren't lacking in romance content, but the Bridgerton series brought forth a whole new bag of glamour and elegance. The show offered viewers a modernized narrative, diverse characters, complex relationships, steamy scenes, and most of all, romance that completely captivated. This list contains some of the most romantic scenes that absolutely left viewers swooning.

10 Eloise Confesses Her Feelings to Theo

Season 2, Episode 6 "The Choice"