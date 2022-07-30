Netflix is suing the Grammy Award-winning artists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear over their popular stage adaptation of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical based on the streamer's fan-favorite series Bridgerton, Broadway World has reported. The duo gained popularity over TikTok as Bear produced the album and Barlow sang her heart out. Earlier this week, the duo performed for a sold-out crowd at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The streamer originally hailed the idea as a free online homage, however, it is objecting to the musical's expansion into a for-profit venture as the lawsuit claims that the pair plans to tour, with an upcoming date in London’s Royal Albert Hall as well as plans to sell Bridgerton based merchandise. The official complaint states:

"The live show featured over a dozen songs that copied verbatim dialogue, character traits and expression, and other elements from Bridgerton the series. It included dramatic portrayals of Bridgerton characters by Broadway actors, emoting through the performance of the songs that comprise the musical. Defendants Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and their companies ("Barlow & Bear") have taken valuable intellectual property from the Netflix original series Bridgerton to build an international brand for themselves."

The streamer has also objected to the duo misleading the audience by advertising that they were using Netflix's Bridgerton trademark "with Permission," while the streamer “vigorously objected.” Rosa Leda Ehler an attorney representing Netflix further writes in the complaint, “Bridgerton reflects the creative work and hard-earned success of hundreds of artists and Netflix employees. Netflix owns the exclusive right to create Bridgerton songs, musicals, or any other derivative works based on Bridgerton. Barlow & Bear cannot take that right-made valuable by others' hard work-for themselves, without permission. Yet that is exactly what they have done."

Netflix too is touting a six-city event that calls in fans for an immersive experience of the show called Bridgerton Experience. The steamer claims that Barlow and Bear’s work is in direct conflict with their production. A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline, “We’ve tried hard to work with Barlow & Bear, and they have refused to cooperate. The creators, cast, writers and crew have poured their hearts and souls into Bridgerton, and we’re taking action to protect their rights.”

Show creator Shonda Rhimes said, “What started as a fun celebration by Barlow & Bear on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow & Bear’s financial benefit. This property was created by Julia Quinn and brought to life on screen through the hard work of countless individuals. Just as Barlow & Bear would not allow others to appropriate their IP for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with Bridgerton.” The lawsuit also states that Barlow and Bear turned down a licensing offer from Netflix ahead of their July 26th performance. The duo has not commented on the lawsuit at this time.

Two seasons of Bridgerton are available on Netflix and filming for Season 3 is currently underway. Check out Simon and Daphne's love confession from Season 1 down below.