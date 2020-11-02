Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Teaser Trailer Serves Up Sexy Costume Drama Courtesy of Shondaland

Move over, Jane Austen, because there’s a new scandal-filled costume drama in town and her name is Bridgerton. The 19th-century costume drama is the first series to come from Shonda Rhimes‘ Netflix deal, with her Shondaland banner overseeing the series from creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

If you had any worries that Rhimes’ influence — which often results in sexy, soapy drama writ large on our TV screens — would be lost now that she’s moved from ABC to Netflix, well, think again. From the orchestral opening with strings playing sharply to the flash and flurry of colorful, era-appropriate costumes to the voiceover of the unseen Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) promising to share all scandal and intrigue at the heart of a new season in Regency London, all of the Rhimes’ — and Shondaland, by association — trademarks are teased here. While curious prospective viewers can expect numerous story threads to be woven into the first season, the primary arc will concern the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), as she navigates the treacherous waters of London society in hopes of finding a beau. Could that man be the very dashing and very single Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page)?

Rhimes, Van Dusen, and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers on Bridgerton. The Netflix drama’s first season will consist of eight one-hour episodes. The episode director’s roster includes Julie Ann Robinson (The Last Song), Sheree Folkson (SYFY’s 12 Monkeys), Tom Verica (How to Get Away With Murder), and Alrick Riley (NCIS). In addition to Andrews, Dynevor, and Page, the Bridgerton cast includes: Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Bridgerton launches on Netflix on Monday, December 25. Watch the sumptuous teaser trailer below. For more, find out what’s coming to Netflix in November.

Here’s the official Bridgerton synopsis as well as new images from the new Netflix series.

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.