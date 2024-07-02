The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 tops Netflix charts with over 90 million views, while previous seasons and the spin-off gain popularity.

The new sci-fi series Supacell and the true-crime series Worst Roommate Ever debuted at #2 and #3, respectively.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron's A Family Affair was the most-watched movie of the week, and Polish comedy Inheritance leads non-English movies.

There's simply no stopping Bridgerton. Ever since Season 3 premiered in mid-May, the period drama has topped the Netflix charts and, as a bonus, previous seasons of the franchise have also become extremely popular as fans re-watch them or do a last-minute binge in order to get up to speed. This week, it wasn't any different: with the additional 6.6 million views it gathered, Season 3 has accumulated over 90 million views overall. Additionally, Season 2 took the #5 spot with 2.1M views, Season 1 was at #6 (2M views), and the spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story moved two spots up to #8 (1.8M views).

However, Bridgerton faced a pretty strong contender this week: The new sci-fi series Supacell was a close #2 with 6.4 million views. Netflix subscribers were also eager for more true-crime stories, and the new season of Worst Roommate Ever debuted at #3 with 5.7 million views. Rounding up the top 10 most-watched English language TV series was America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders at #4 (3.7M), Season 1 of Your Honor at #7 (2M), the final season of Sweet Tooth at #9 (1.8M) and dating reality series Perfect Match at #10 (1.7M).

In the movies section, Netflix subscribers were all over Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron with their new movie A Family Affair. The movie centers around a romance sparked between their characters, and it attracted 26.8 million views over the weekend. Despite losing the crown, last week's top performer Trigger Warning still held strong at #2 with 26.3 million views, proving that Jessica Alba is still a huge draw for viewers. The return of John Wick to the platform put it at #6 with 3.5 million views, and fans were also excited to watch the superhero movie The Flash, which accumulated 3.3 million views and ended up as the #8 most-watched movie on the platform.

Poland Rules The Non-English Realm at Netflix

Close

Among the non-English movies, Netflix subscribers remain excited about the Polish quirky comedy Inheritance. It made #1 again with over 8 million views, while Bollywood drama Maharaj debuted at #2 with 5.3 million views. Another title that keeps engaging fans through word-of-mouth is the French thriller Under Paris, which this week accumulated 5 million views and stayed at #3. Rounding up the top 5 most-watched non-English movies were the Colombian documentary The Accidental Twins at #4 (2M) and the Japanese drama Drawing Closer at #5 (1,8M).

Last, but not least, Netflix subscribers weren't in the mood for new debuts this week in the non-English TV series category. The most popular new show this week, Rising Impact, landed at #9 with 1 million views. The most-watched series has been on the catalog for a couple of weeks — Gangs of Galicia still wows viewers and accumulated 6 million views this week. Rounding up the top 5 were Love is Blind: Brazil (2M), Raising Voices (1.8M), Miss Night and Day (1.7M) and Demon Slayer (1.4M).

You can check out the full list of the Top 10 most-watched titles on the Netflix website.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

watch on netflix