All is fair in love and war according to the official trailer for Netflix's new series Bridgerton. The sumptuous, soapy period drama comes from showrunner/creator Chris Van Dusen and is adapted from Julia Quinn's bestselling book series of the same name. Bridgerton is also, notably, the first show to come out of Shonda Rhimes' major Netflix deal. As such, fans of Shondaland shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal will be able to indulge in something familiar yet very new with Bridgerton.

The official Bridgerton trailer plays up the scandal and intrigue that fuel the drama of this new show. We're also introduced to some of the key players in this story, so start taking notes. The main arc focuses on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the prominent Bridgerton family who weathers a rocky season in Regency-era London by pretending to have a romance with the rebellious (and very handsome) Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). We also meet Daphne's free-spirited sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Eloise's best friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and the various heroes and villains that will bring life to the Bridgerton story.

The first season of Bridgerton will consist of eight, hour-long episodes. Episode directors for Bridgerton are Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica, and Alrick Riley. Bridgerton is executive produced by Van Dusen, Rhimes, and Betsy Beers. Additional cast includes Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Kathryn Drysdale, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on December 25. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in December.

Here is the official synopsis for Bridgerton:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, 'Bridgerton' follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

