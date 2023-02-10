Attention, people of the ton: the marriage mart will soon open its doors once again, alongside the ballrooms and country houses of the wealthiest families of London. This time, however, things might not play out as expected. Book readers who were eager to see Mr. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) finally getting his shot at true love will have to wait a while longer. Season 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton will be all about Polin.

If you’re unfamiliar with the lingo, Polin is the fan-given name for the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Way back in May 2022, Coughlan suggested that Netflix had plans to center the third season of its hit Regency series around this fan-favorite couple. Now, almost a year later, the streamer has confirmed that Colin and Penelope will indeed be the main focus of the upcoming season. This is a big departure from the Julia Quinn book series on which the show is based: Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, is all about Benedict’s romance with one Miss Sophie Beckett, which is yet to appear on the show. Penelope and Colin’s story is the main plot of the series' fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Since the show had been following the order of the books up until this point, with Seasons 1 and 2 based on the first and second novel of the series, respectively, it wasn’t without surprise that fans received the news that there was a considerable change on the way.

Fans, in general, are famously wary of any adaptation’s changes to its source material. Sometimes, though, these little adjustments are for the best. In Netflix’s Bridgerton, it is simply time for Penelope and Colin to profess their love for one another. As for Benedict… Well, Benedict could use a little more development before Miss Beckett comes to town.

How Will 'Bridgerton' Approach Colin and Penelope’s Romance?

The details about how Colin’s love for Penelope will flourish will probably remain a secret up until Season 3 finally drops. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about how the story will unfold. The official synopsis for the show’s third run was printed on the back of a Bridgerton-themed tea box and quickly made its way through social media. According to the text, new showrunner Jess Brownell will introduce us to a new Penelope who is tired of running after Colin Bridgerton like a lost puppy. After hearing his disparaging words about her at the end of Season 2, Penelope cuts him off and decides it's time to find a husband in someone else. However, due to her lack of self-esteem, the young Miss Featherington is having trouble navigating the ballrooms of London. In order to win back Penelope’s friendship, Colin offers to give her some lessons in confidence and slowly begins to realize that his feelings for her might not be as platonic as he once thought.

This synopsis differs quite a bit from the plot of Romancing Mister Bridgerton. In the novel, Colin comes back from his travels to find that his feelings for Penelope have changed. Having resigned herself to a life as a spinster, Penelope is shocked to find herself on the receiving end of her longtime crush’s affections. Over the course of the story, however, Colin’s love for her is challenged by the realization that she is hiding a secret that might threaten his very position in society. Yes, in the books, it is Colin who first finds out that Penelope is the woman behind Lady Whistledown. In the show, as you may remember, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) uncovers her friend’s secret in Season 2.

Why 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Is the Right Time for Colin and Penelope’s Story

In the Netflix version of the story, Colin’s return from his Eurotrip also takes place in Season 2, and it does nothing to change his feelings for Penelope. As a matter of fact, the poor girl spends the entire season being crushed by the things her so-called friend has to say about her. First, he tells her that, even though he has sworn off women, she has nothing to worry about because he doesn’t even see her as a woman. She’s just good, old Penelope. Then, he blames Lady Whistledown for ruining his chances with Marina (Ruby Barker) in Season 2, In the final episode, after dancing with Colin and being reassured by him that she is, indeed, a special girl, Penelope overhears him telling a group of guys that he would never court her. Yeah, no wonder she’s moving on to other men…

But what’s important to notice here is how Polin-centric Season 2 of Bridgerton was. Yes, the main storyline was about Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) tumultuous relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). However, in the background, which stories were slowly unfolding? We got Eloise finding out the truth about Lady Whistledown and breaking up her friendship with Penelope, and we got Penelope putting together the pieces of her heart after being repeatedly rejected by Colin. It was clear for anyone paying attention that the season was setting up Penelope’s story by cutting her off from Eloise and putting her in the right position to be courted by Colin.

And, honestly, we could say the same about Bridgerton Season 1. Penelope has always been an important character due to her being Lady Whistledown, but her love life has also received a lot of attention from the writers. While the show’s first run had Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) as its protagonists, the B-plot centered around the love triangle between Penelope, Colin, and Marina. The season ended with Marina getting married, and Colin leaving for his trip across Europe. It would’ve been just as easy for the showrunners to adapt Romancing Mister Bridgerton into Season 2 of the show, but they decided to wait a little longer. Now, it is time for Penelope, Colin, and the Polin community to finally get some much deserved closure.

An Extra Season of Character Development Will Do Benedict a Lot of Good

Despite featuring a lot of Penelope and Colin, Season 1 of Bridgerton also devoted a considerable amount of time to Anthony. Through his relationship with his sister, Daphne, and his friend, Simon, we got to know a lot about his debauchery and his sense of duty to his family. When the time came for The Viscount Who Loved Me, Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, to be turned into its own season of television, Anthony was already set up as a tridimensional character.

Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about Benedict. Season 3 of Bridgerton hasn’t propped him up as a protagonist at all. So far, we have only met the most carefree side of him, whether through his many love affairs or through his attempt at being an artist. He’s nothing but a nonchalant libertine with little to no complexity. Season 2, however, ended with him finding out that he wasn’t accepted into the Royal Academy because of his talent, but because of a large donation made by Anthony. Ashamed, he decides to quit the Academy in order to become his own man. Maybe, over the course of Season 3, we will get to know a different side of Benedict that might make him a more interesting protagonist for Season 4 or even 5.

There is currently no release date for Bridgerton Season 3. The prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere this spring. Check out a first look at the spin-off series below: