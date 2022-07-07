A likely co-writing duo is expanding the Bridgerton literary universe with a new book series. The romance series’ author Julia Quinn is set to co-write a new prequel set in the world of Bridgerton with Shonda Rhimes, who executive produces the popular Netflix adaptation.

The new book series – which is currently untitled – is based on the universe of the TV series, reported Variety. It will also be an adaptation of the upcoming Netflix Bridgerton spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte. The book will tell the story of how Charlotte met and married King George. The book series will focus on how their love led to a social shift, which created the racially inclusive world seen in the Netflix original series. The novel will be published by Avon Books, the longtime publisher of the Bridgerton novels.

The publication of the novels will be timed to the release of the spinoff series on Netflix, which has yet to release a premiere date. India Ria Amarteifio (The Tunnel, Sex Education) plays a young version of Queen Charlotte – who is played by Golda Rosheuval (Lady Macbeth) in the hit Bridgerton series – during her rise to prominence as a well-known England monarch in the Netflix prequel television series. Corey Mylchreest (shorts like Mars and Elevator Pitch) plays her husband, King George. Although the focal point of the series is the young queen, the storylines will also cover a young Violet Ledger (Connie Jenkins-Greig, The Take Down) as well as a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas, Redeeming Love).

Image via Netflix

The Netflix prequel series cast also includes Katie Brayben (A Serial Killer’s Guide To Life) and Kier Charles (Man Up) in recurring roles, as Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively. Also joining the cast for the series are Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Sam Clemmett (Cherry), Hugh Sachs, Richard Cunningham (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Tunji Kasim (The Good Liar), Rob Maloney (Coronation Street), and Cyril Nri (This Life). Although the extent of their involvement remains unknown for the time being, actors from the original series like Rosheuval will be reprising their characters for the prequel such as Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who) as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell (Primeval) as Violet Bridgerton. In addition to returning as a writer, executive producer and showrunner in the spinoff series, Rhimes will also produce alongside Betsy Beers and the director Tom Verica.

The Bridgerton spinoff book will be released in time with the Netflix series, which is projected to debut in 2023.