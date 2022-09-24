Dearest Readers, after releasing the stunning first image of India Amarteifio as a young Queen Charlotte yesterday, Netflix has released the first footage from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story during its TUDUM showcase event. The new clip features a rambunctious not-yet-queen Charlotte seeking a way out of her pre-determined marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest). When a young man happens upon Charlotte attempting to climb over the garden walls, she explains that she's certain the king must be a total dud since no one ever talks about him or knows what he looks like, hence why she's trying to escape. Little does she know her handsome visitor is the very King in question.

The limited series Bridgerton prequel, which was first announced back in March, is set to follow Amarteifio as the titular young Queen on her rise to power in The Ton, with a significant focus on her epic romance with King George. The new clip of their first meeting offers a charming take on what is sure to become an epic love story. We've only seen the king a handful of times in the first two seasons of Bridgerton, as Queen Charlotte leads from her throne and keeps the secret of George's dementia hidden. In the second season, his condition became known by ladies Bridgerton, Sharma, and Danbury as he stumbled into a tense meeting. The spurned Edwina Sharma gently calms him with insight beyond her years into the love story between him and Charlotte, and they all agree this is one thing Lady Whistledown doesn't need to know about.

The new series is set to tell a new story in the Bridgerton universe, delving into territory not touched on in the original book series. However, it was announced this Summer that Bridgerton author Julia Quinn and series creator Shonda Rhimes will be collaborating on a prequel novel series focused on Queen Charlotte. How closely these novels will tie into the upcoming series is yet to be seen as Rhimes and Netflix have already begun deviating from book canon in the onscreen adaptation.

Queen Charlotte, which wrapped filming earlier this month, will see the return of Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, and Hugh Sachs. The series will also feature Amarteifio, Mylchreest, Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley, Katie Brayben, Tunji Kasim, Julia Westcott-Hutton, Cyril Nri, Keir Charles, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Sam Clemmett, Arsema Thomas, and Richard Cunningham. Rhimes will return as writer and showrunner in addition to executive producing the series alongside frequent Shondaland collaborators Tom Verica and Betsy Beers. Verica is also set to direct.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story does not yet have a release date, but the series will hit Netflix sometime in 2023. Watch a soon-to-be Queen Charlotte and a handsome young King Geoge share a fateful meet-cute in the video down below.