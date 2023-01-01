Happy New Year, Bridgerton fans! 2023 is the year that will bring us the highly-anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the titular Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she marries a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), sparking a change throughout the Ton. Though the series is set some time before the events of the main Bridgerton series, audiences will still be able to get a glimpse at some of London society's most recognizeable faces in their younger days.

One of those faces, it was previously announced, will be a young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas. Netflix has now released a first-look image of young Agatha Danbury in some of her society finest, caught in conversation with someone who could possibly be Charlotte. According to Netflix, the younger take on Lady Danbury will show a woman finding her place in a changing society, while acting as a confidante and guide to Charlotte in the early days of her marriage. While Lady Danbury is married to the much-older Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri), the series will see her finding her own voice and power and growing into the older woman Bridgerton fans have come to love so much.

The image is also a good indication that the series will give us plenty of time showing how Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury have come to be such good friends. It's clear in Bridgerton that Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) are quite close, going so far as to scheme with one another when it comes to the love lives of the young people around them.

Image via Netflix

Who is in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

In addition to Amarteifio, Thomas and Nri, the series will also feature Bridgerton newcomers Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta and Connie Jenkins-Grieg as Young Violet, as well as Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus and Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor. Reprising their roles from Bridgerton are Rosheuvel, Andoh, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Hugh Sachs as older Brimsley.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2023.