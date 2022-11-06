Bridgerton mastermind Shonda Rhimes has revealed what is to come for her leading lady in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and it looks like audiences are gearing up to see another side to the powerful monarch. The upcoming show, which is a prequel to the hit regency saga, explores the story of a young Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) both on her rise to ruler of the Ton and her romance with a rather handsome King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Ahead of the regal special, Rhimes has hinted that it's not all champagne receptions and ballgowns for the young royal. "Queen Charlotte is an over-the-top presence,” Rhimes said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “She has everything she could want yet she is suffering underneath.” Unfortunately, Rhimes did not go into further detail as to what the cause of her anguish is. However, it seems plausible the tale could give viewers some insight into the softer sides of her majesty's personality which slowly crept to the surface in the latest season of Bridgerton - namely her decision to line up a royal suitor for Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) after her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) promised to vex each other for eternity.

Rhimes and co-producer Betsy Beers did tease a little more about the layers of Queen Charlotte's personality in their tell-all behind-the-scenes book Inside Bridgerton. "Queen Charlotte was the Beyoncé of her day,” Rhimes wrote in the book. “Fierce, fabulous, unexpected. Weird. I want to be like her." It looks like Charlotte will certainly be keeping viewers on their toes in the forthcoming series. The prequel is set to see Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel, who brings the royal to life in the main series, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury all reprise their roles alongside their younger counterparts.

Image via Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is undeniable evidence of Bridgerton's on-screen success as the prequel did not exist as part of Julia Quinn's highly-successful book series. Instead, it is a new addition being produced by regency dream team Quinn and Rhimes. As well as following the youthful emergence of Charlotte and George's romance, the book will also explore how their love inspired a societal shift, birthing the inclusive Ton audiences have come to know in Bridgerton. Everything is expected to come together with the book and Netflix series set to be released at the same time.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is slated for release 2023. You can watch a teaser clip of Charlotte and George's very regal meet-cute below.