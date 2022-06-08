The Bridgerton universe just got a little bigger, as Deadline has revealed that the upcoming Netflix prequel series has cast Katie Brayben and Keir Charles in recurring roles. The duo will play Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively.

Prior to the series, Brayben appeared as a guest star in a variety of shows including The Wheel of Time, Luther, and Doctor Who. She starred in the 2019 feature film A Serial Killer's Guide to Life. Charles is known for his roles in TV shows such as Green Wing and Back to Life, along with other guest star roles. His feature film credits include Across the River, Man Up, and more.

The currently untitled Bridgerton prequel will focus on a young Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) and "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.” Though Queen Charlotte is the focus, additional storylines with cover a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and young Violet Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) will all reprise their roles for the prequel. The extent of their involvement remains unknown for the time being.

Additional cast for the prequel includes Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as young King George, Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Hugh Sachs returning as adult Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Shonda Rhimes writes, executive produces, and serves as showrunner for the series. Tom Verica and Betsy Beers executive produce, with Verica directing.

In a statement during the prequel's initial announcement, Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria told Deadline:

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before 'Bridgerton' brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of 'Bridgerton.' Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the 'Bridgerton' universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

After its season 2 premiere, Bridgerton quickly became the most popular English-language series for its opening weekend, mimicking the massive success of its freshman season. The series is adapted from the Julia Quinn romance novels, and though the show has far followed the books in terms of which Bridgerton sibling gets the spotlight for its first two seasons, the creative team behind the show has taken several liberties, which have paid off in various ways. The show even received a Grammy-winning unofficial musical. Currently, Bridgerton is set to return for Seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix.

No projected release date for the prequel series has been announced. In the meantime, you can stream Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.