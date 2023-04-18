Dearest gentle reader, the magnificent thing about turning back the clock is that it brings the present into crystal-clear focus, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will certainly do just that. The upcoming prequel tale is set to peel back the layers on the mysterious life of her majesty Queen Charlotte from her days as the young Princess (India Amarteifio) and new bride to King George (Corey Mylchreest) to reigning monarch and societal figurehead (Golda Rosheuvel). As avid Bridgerton viewers are well aware, adult Queen Charlotte plays a critical role in the core series from diamond spotting to matchmaking, and up until now, has been positioned as a particularly enigmatic character. Whilst the series may look back on Charlotte's younger years, actress Rosheuvel has teased that the series will surely be linked to the main Bridgerton tale.

During an interview with RadioTimes Rosheuvel explained how show creator Shonda Rhimes tied the two strands together — namely through familiar faces and Easter eggs. “Shonda has been really clever in connecting the worlds, connecting the two series together," she explained. "Lady Whistledown is there, the young and older Danbury are there. The universe sort of swirls round within itself, so it will be fascinating to see whether the fans notice little nuances and Easter eggs that we’ve put in both productions. It’s a fascinating way of telling the story.” In terms of allowing both Rosheuvel's Charlotte and Amarteifio can co-exist in the same universe with both actresses bringing the character to life in the series, Rosheuvel revealed that the series interweaves flashforwards and flashbacks. “So where in Bridgerton I might have been at the Presentation Ball and then leave the room, in Queen Charlotte I walk straight into a scene that’s in the spin-off," she said.

The decision to connect the two worlds so evidently is truly a special moment for lovers of the Bridgerton universe. This is because audiences have only been previously drip-fed aspects of Charlotte's complex character, from her ruthlessness and command of respect to her softness and compassion. The latter was especially brought into focus in the previous series when she set her diamond of the season Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) up with her princely nephew after her match with Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) dissolved thanks to a fiery rendezvous with her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

Image via Netflix

What Do We Know About The Queen Charlotte Novel?

The newly expanded Bridgerton universe comes on the back of the mass success seen by the Netflix show. The brainchild of Rhimes and Bridgerton author Julia Quinn, Queen Charlotte is set to be explored in sparkling detail both on-screen and in novel form. Whilst the series will land first — just days in advance — the hardback is set to offer a rich perspective into the inner workings of Charlotte's character. In a new excerpt from the novel shared by Entertainment Weekly, readers were given a taste of all the wonderful traits that shone through Princess Charlotte in her younger years and undoubtedly contributed to her being the ruler audiences witness in the main series. As well as revealing her treasured nickname "Lottie", it also teases insight into her unapologetically confident and rebellious nature - which is also hinted at in the trailer for the show when Charlotte attempts to climb over a wall in order to evade her match with King George.

The two inter-connected universes are set to leave exciting scope for series three of Bridgerton to continue Queen Charlotte's adult story and perhaps lean into the newfound details unveiled to audiences. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix on May 4 and then hits shelves shortly after on May 9. You can read Rosheuvel's full interview with RadioTimes in Amarteifio's post below.