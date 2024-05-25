The Big Picture Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story explores the unlikely but powerful friendship between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury in an origin story that sheds light on their bond.

The friendship between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury benefits both characters, bringing out different aspects of their personalities and helping them grow.

In Bridgerton Season 3, the relationship between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury deepens, showing a new level of understanding and collaboration between the two powerful women.

Netflix's Regency-era series, Bridgerton, may have had an extended break between Seasons 2 and 3, but in the meantime, fans got to enjoy the spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which explores the early relationship between Bridgerton's royals, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio) and King George III (James Fleet and Corey Mylchreest), but the prequel story connects to the original in many ways, even altering the dynamic between two fan-favorite Bridgerton characters. While the Bridgerton franchise focuses heavily on romance, there are a few great platonic relationships, as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) in Seasons 1 and 2, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh and Arsema Thomas), and even the playful sibling relationships among the Bridgertons provide a different kind of relationship that can be just as compelling.

Queen Charlotte adds another friendship to the list as it explores the connection between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury. In the early seasons of Bridgerton, both of these women established themselves as powerful individuals who captured the hearts of fans, so throwing them together was obviously going to be a treat. Though each has different trials, both women come into their power at the same time, and as their paths cross, they help each other. Lady Danbury's rank within the ton has always put her a touch closer to the Queen than others, but Queen Charlotte allows that perception to blossom into a friendship, which continues into Bridgerton Season 3. This friendship not only gives Lady Danbury more power than she would otherwise hold, but it helps to humanize the Queen, making it beneficial to both characters.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch's cunning mother. Release Date May 4, 2023 Cast India Amarteifio , Freddie Dennis , Richard Cunningham , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Biography Seasons 1

'Queen Charlotte' Is an Origin Story for Charlotte and Agatha Danbury

Queen Charlotte takes the audience back to 1761, decades before the events of Bridgerton. Depicting Charlotte's arrival in England, the story shows her as a lonely young woman pushed into a role she doesn't understand. Meanwhile, Agatha is not yet Lady Danbury at the beginning. Instead, she is in a loveless marriage with a much older gentleman. The couple is raised to Lord and Lady as part of the Great Experiment to hide the fact that the royal advisers didn't know they selected a Black woman as Queen. This situation throws Agatha and Charlotte together as it is only through Charlotte that Agatha gains her position, yet that does not make them friends.

As Agatha becomes one of Charlotte's ladies, she quickly turns into a confidant for the woman, making her one of the few to know the new Queen. Lady Danbury is interrogated by the King's mother for information on Charlotte, giving her a bargaining chip as she attempts to raise her husband's position. But, over time, Charlotte and Agatha establish a relationship where the freshly-minted lady can speak truthfully to the Queen, telling her realities that few are willing to share, such as her responsibility in the Great Experiment.

Agatha also helps Charlotte through her marital problems, explaining sex and being her chosen safe haven when the young Queen attempts to run away. In turn, the Queen helps to make Agatha's ball a success by attending with the King and using her influence to ensure the Danbury title after Agatha's husband dies. There will always be a level of separation because of the weight of Charlotte's crown, but Agatha is one of the few people Charlotte trusts implicitly, and in turn, Agatha shows Charlotte genuine kindness while telling her the hard truths that few are bold enough to give the Queen.

This Friendship Benefits Both 'Bridgerton' Characters

Close

Not only does it create an interesting story, but the friendship is good for both characters. Lady Danbury is in the rare position to reason with the Queen, and even more critically, she brings out Charlotte's character. Especially in Bridgerton, Charlotte seems untouchable and unapproachable. As the Queen, she is a little removed from the crowd, no matter where she stands, and her instantly recognizable hairstyle certainly doesn't help her blend in. Though constantly surrounded by people, Charlotte is set apart, which hides her character. Though she spends most of her time in Bridgerton raging at Lady Whistledown, Charlotte was always in need of a friend to show more of her true character, and Lady Danbury is the perfect combination of calm and clever to be that person.

Meanwhile, this friendship helps Lady Danbury as well. Throughout Queen Charlotte, Agatha becomes a leader in the Great Experiment, meeting with the Dowager Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) and Charlotte, who wield the true power. She leverages this position into a notable role in the ton, which she maintains in Bridgerton. While Agatha gains power, Charlotte gets a genuine connection she often lacks, making the relationship important to both characters.

Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury's Relationship Returns in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Image via Netflix

Though Lady Danbury displayed a better understanding of the Queen than most before Queen Charlotte revealed their history, Season 3 brings them closer than ever. Though Lady Danbury shows knowledge of what the Queen is looking for in her diamond in Season 2, plotting with the Queen to expose Whistledown, it comes across as allies working towards a common goal, with Lady Danbury's choice being the logical diamond as she was not present before and could not be the author they are searching for, Although their interactions in Season 3 are different, revealing a deeper relationship than before, the history we learn about them in Queen Charlotte offers new dimension to their dynamic.

This time around, Queen Charlotte takes Lady Danbury's advice — a distinction few can claim. Lady Danbury suggests Charlotte pick a diamond before Lady Whistledown, pointing out that if she delays, Whistledown may claim the honor first. In doing so, Lady Danbury reminds the Queen of her failure, which would not be tolerated by many. Lady Danbury even uses her knowledge of what will impress the Queen to manipulate the situation and give Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) an edge in her search for a husband. Charlotte is aware that Lady Danbury is up to something, but she goes along. Rather than Charlotte looking for a match herself, she discusses it with Lady Danbury and even offers to help remove an unwanted guest from the Danbury house.

These may not be significant scenes in the overall storyline of Bridgerton Season 3, nor does their banter change the story in a major way, but it allows insight into both women, making them all the more interesting. The friendship Queen Charlotte established translates well into Bridgerton, improving the original series by shedding new light on two of the series' most powerful characters.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX