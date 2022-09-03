At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.

In a post on Twitter, the prequel series director Tom Verica confirmed that filming has indeed come to an end. Verica posted a photo that simply read “QUEEN CHARLOTTE”, accompanying the photo is a caption from the director, praising the cast and crew. “That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait,” the caption reads. And wait we shall.

The new extension of the Bridgerton universe will see a focus cast on a young Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) and "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.” Despite the queen’s life being the center of attention, other characters in the series will also see their own unique storylines followed. The characters of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury played by Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell in Bridgerton, and Arsema Thomas and Connie Jenkins-Grieg in the prequel will also receive focus with the original Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuval returning as well. The series will focus on younger versions of these characters.

Image via Netflix

Speaking about the new series at the point of its announcement, Netflix head of global TV, Bela Bajaria spoke to Deadline about the excitement around further telling Queen Charlotte’s story while expanding the scope of Bridgerton. Bajaria also went on to add that fans should be excited by the world being put together by Shonda Rhimes and her team. Here is the statement in full:

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

The cast for the series will be rounded up by Arsema Thomas, Corey Mylchreest, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Katie Brayben and Kier Charles. Also joining the cast are Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Hugh Sachs, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney and Cyril Nri. Rhimes will produce alongside Betsy Beers and the director Verica while also serving as a writer, executive producer and showrunner in the spinoff series. There is a Bridgerton spinoff book in the works geared to release at the same time as the spinoff series.

The upcoming prequel series does not have a release date yet. Check out Verica’s Twitter post below: