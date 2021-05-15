Fans of this hit series are about to get even more of their favorite show.

Several big announcements are happening in the Bridgerton universe today. Netflix has announced a spinoff series for the character of Queen Charlotte, and Shonda Rhimes herself is set to write and executive produce, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive producing. At the same time, Jess Brownell - who has worked on several different Shondaland shows - is getting promoted to showrunner for the upcoming seasons of the main Bridgerton show.

So what's the deal with the limited spinoff series? Well, it's pretty much a prequel to the current Bridgerton timeline. The plot will revolve around three of the most iconic female characters in the show, including Lady Danbury, Violet Bridgerton (during her younger years, obviously), and it will place the strongest emphasis on the rise of Queen Charlotte. It's worth noting that Queen Charlotte was never in the Bridgerton series of novels (written by Julia Quinn). But the character's presence on the show has been so popular with fans that Netflix and Rhimes are taking a fairly safe gamble that a series about her rise to power will resonate well with their target audience.

Brownell, who has worked as the executive story editor for 8 of Bridgerton's episodes and also wrote 5 of Scandal's episodes between 2015-2018, clearly has the experience to earn her new placement for upcoming Seasons 3 and 4. There has also been news that she's going to play a major part in the upcoming Netflix/Shondaland series Inventing Anna, although it's uncertain in what capacity.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently filming, but Netflix has not yet announced a release date. You can watch all 8 episodes of the first season exclusively on Netflix (with a premium subscription, of course).

In case you need a refresher, here's the synopsis for Bridgerton.

"From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future."

