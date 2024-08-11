Gone are the days of classical regency-era romance. Anachronistic portrayals of history are here to stay. The release of Bridgerton ensured it so as it continues to smash its way through the Netflix charts, stealing the hearts and thoughts of fans all over the world. With its witty comedy, family shenanigans, societal drama, and spicy passion – this show seems to have it all.

Where each season is dedicated to exploring the love story of a member of the Bridgerton family, it remains to be a mass ensemble narrative that branches out to different parts of the town. With this comes many exciting characters, all of whom have said many memorable things. Now, where we could list all the fun ones (much like Varley and her bugs), this list will reflect on the quotes that moved us and silenced us. These are the iconic lines that capture the essence of Bridgerton.

10 "Edward was the air that I breathed. And now there is no air."

Violet Bridgerton (Season 2, Episode 3)

Despite never truly witnessing their partnership on-screen, the love between Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and Edmund remains to be the beating heart of the Bridgerton family. They are the ones who showed their children that marriage can be one of real abiding love. Back in those times, such a union was rare; but they proved to be the exception. That's why it was all the more heartbreaking that we only saw them in tragedy.

Edmund's sudden death crushed Violet, who ultimately spiraled into her grief. In a brief flashback, audiences see a young Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) trying to coax her back into the world of the living, but alas, she retorts with the most heart-wrenching line. Any person who has ever lost a loved one can relate to the pain and detachment she felt at the time. Grief can be lonely and overwhelming and this quote beautifully captures it all.

9 "While you may be content to accept defeat, it is certainly not how I approach things."

Queen Charlotte (Season 1, Episode 5)

From the moment she graced the screen, it was obvious that Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) was going to be a force to be reckoned with. Firm in her ways, while also confidently equipped with sharp wit and intelligence, nothing seemed to shake her. That was, until she found a foe in Lady Whistledown, and was confronted with the possibility of societal embarrassment.

As a powerful figure, it would not bode well with the ton if her chosen Diamond did not shine as brightly as she expected. So, in the hopes of securing a quick engagement, the Queen played matchmaker and introduced Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) to her nephew, Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma). Unfortunately, that union did not go very far after Friedrich realized that Daphne had feelings for the Duke of Hastings. In a conversation with the Queen, the Prince made it known that he would not interfere in their budding relationship. But as we all have now come to learn, the Queen never takes "no" for an answer.

8 "Love is not finite, Eloise."

Benedict Bridgerton (Season 3, Episode 7)

Whether he's exploring his artistic passions, bickering with his siblings, or engaging in other sexual passions, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) has become one of the most beloved characters on the show. From his open-mindedness to his sincere sweetness and jokey nature, it's not shocking that he has a list of great zingers. And yet, of all the memorable things he said, this one line in Season 3 took many by surprise.

Benedict and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) have always been one of the closer duos of the Bridgerton siblings, and fans relish their one-on-one conversations. But him reassuring her of Penelope's love, after the Polin wedding, has to take the cake. "Love is not finite" is so simple, yet packed with such a punch. It's a tender moment of poignancy that we love to see between the siblings, and even serves as a moment of reflection for himself. Hopefully, Benedict will have more moments of wisdom in Bridgerton Season 4 as he takes on the leading role.

7 "How lucky I am to stand by your side and soak up even a little bit of your light."

Colin Bridgerton (Season 3, Episode 8)

With Seasons 1 and 2 (and even Queen Charlotte) gifting fans with some of the greatest proclamations of love of all time, Season 3 had some high expectations to meet - especially since the main couple are two who should be masters of the written word. And thankfully, they do manage to achieve this, though one stands out for it not being the way that fans are used to.

Colin's (Luke Newton) big proclamation is not overtly passionate nor overzealous. It's gentle, tender, and sincere; a softness that perfectly matches the aura of Colin and Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) union. Indeed, it's arguable that this was the exact kind of declaration needed, given that their relationship was strained by the dangers and betrayal of Penelope's moniker of Lady Whistledown. His reassurance was particularly satisfying since it followed a huge moment of vulnerability where Penelope bravely confessed her secret identity for all of society to hear. Major aura points to him.

6 "You do not know me, and rest assured, you never shall."

Lady Whistledown (Season 1, Episode 1)

Speaking of Lady Whistledown, it only seems appropriate to acknowledge the looming presence that first captivated the ton and audiences alike. Lady Whistledown was quickly introduced as the clever and witty gossip columnist of high society. Her identity was initially a mystery, but her power was well known throughout.

With eyes and ears everywhere, all of society held their breath to see who would eventually fall victim to her mighty pen. No faux pas was ever hidden, and no secret was ever left unturned. Her anonymity and omniscience were what kept her safe and secure with authority. That's all encapsulated in this first punchy line we hear. Such a contrast to when we meet the awkwardly sweet Penelope, the woman behind the mysterious writer.

5 "It is you I cannot sacrifice... I burn for you."

Daphne Bridgerton (Season 1, Episode 5)

As the relationship that first drew us into the world of Bridgerton, it's safe to say that Daphne and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) journey had their mega-highs and extreme lows. But there's no denying that they had an extreme amount of passion that only intensified with every scene they shared. The attraction between the two was so obvious, and yet their official union seemed to be one of a transactional agreement.

Having been caught in a passionate embrace, a marriage had to occur if Daphne hoped to protect her reputation, even if it meant being in a childless marriage. Thankfully, the pent-up awkwardness eventually dissipated while on their honeymoon as the two finally confessed their true feelings for each other, with Daphne dropping one of the most iconic lines of the entire series. Yes, people, "I burn for you" is a Daphne line. Let's get it right.

4 "You cannot show someone your best without allowing them to see your worst."

Edmund Bridgerton (Season 2, Episode 3)

Despite him being long gone in the beginnings of Bridgerton, Edmund (Rupert Evans) remains to be a looming presence on the show. Not only held in the heart of his widow, but always remembered by their children, and none more so than Anthony. Having been made Lord Bridgerton at such a young age, Anthony always looked up to his father, not only as head of the family but as a man himself – even if it may have taken some time for his wisdom to really sink in.

In the second season of Bridgerton, audiences are met with a flashback of Edmund's last day. And where tragedy is seen, there is some beauty that comes out of it as we see him bond with a young Anthony. His last bit of wisdom poignantly encapsulates how true love and intimacy are only achieved when one expresses their strengths and vulnerabilities. A lesson Anthony learns to take to heart as he goes on his own journey that navigates through love.

3 "If you desire the sun and the moon, all you have to do is go out and shoot at the sky. Some of us cannot."

Eloise Bridgerton (Season 1, Episode 3)

From the moment we met her yelling out onto the staircase, Eloise Bridgerton has cemented herself as a fan-favorite character (and sibling). Yes, she isn't perfect as she's sometimes blinded by her own self-centeredness; however, this can simply be seen as a product of her progressiveness. Tired of the restrictive norms of 19th-century society, Eloise wants nothing more than to defy the expectations of this man's world.

She envies her brothers' freedom and detests how she must be content with the goals of marriage and domesticity. That is why she ultimately chastises Benedict when she hears him shying away from his artistic dreams. Eloise reminds him of his luxuries of choice, noting that everything he could ever dream of is realistically attainable because of his birthright. Women – even those as ambitious as Eloise – could only wish for such opportunities. It's heartbreaking, but alas, the truth.

2 "You must promise me that when you step into the light you will be worthy of the attention you command."

Lady Danbury (Season 1, Episode 2)

Much like the Queen, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) quickly made a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with. Stepping into every room with the thump of a cane and a fierce face, most would brace themselves as they wondered whether they'd be met with her words of wisdom or cutting judgment. Either way, Lady Danbury is a person that, when speaking, everyone stops and listens.

Of course, this means she's also a Bridgerton character who has raked up several iconic line drops. However, among them stands the one where she saves young Simon from a life of neglect and cruelty. Aware of his father's maltreatment, Lady Danbury emboldens the young Duke to rise above his struggles and become a person who earns his respect and admiration. Unlike his superficial father, she teaches Simon that worthiness comes from within and how one conducts oneself with grace. What a lesson, indeed.

1 "You are the bane of my existence, and the object of all my desires."

Anthony Bridgerton (Season 2, Episode 5)

Is anyone really surprised? From the moment this line was said aloud, all over the world, jaws were dropped, gasps were heard, and only silence remained. Indeed, of all the Bridgerton couples seen on the show, there seems to be something special about Anthony and Kate (Simone Ashley). The two oozed such electrifying chemistry that it almost felt intrusive to watch them share a scene on screen.

Perhaps it was the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, which naturally heightens the tension between two characters. Or maybe it was the forbidden love plot, as Anthony and Kate were caught behind an obstacle, named Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Either way, the two spent most of their time desperately yearning for each other, leading to a climactic confession by Anthony, who declared his love with the utmost passion and conviction. Calling it "swoonworthy" isn't even enough. This is simply a line made for the history books.

