Dearest gentle reader, it has been quite some time since this author pondered the ton's first dazzling diamond season back in 2020. The year tied together the hearts of one Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in season one of the regal romance Bridgerton. Now, over five years later, the Duke himself has answered if he would consider making a return to the show, as has been customary for previous leading couples thus far.

When asked if he would consider reprising his role as the heartthrob Duke, Page told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show. Everyone’s finding fantastic success, but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.” It's fair to say the response leaves the door ajar to a potential appearance at some point in the future. However, it doesn't sound like he's considering a return anytime soon — he went on to tell ET, "It’s not something I’ve thought about very much,” as he's currently focused on other projects. His on-screen lover Dynevor previously said she is "still waiting on that call" to return as the Duchess, so perhaps a joint return could be in the cards in future seasons.

What Is 'Bridgerton' Season 4 About?