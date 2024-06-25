Dearest readers, there are three main reasons to start watching Bridgerton; the incredibly spectacular fashion, the gossip of the ton, and the constant romance. For the sake of this piece, we're focused on the latter. After all, it's the relationships that keep audiences coming back. The will-they-won't-they moments, the stolen glances across the dance floor, the promenades, and all the building tension of a courtship. It's an idealized version of romance that most viewers hold deep in their hearts.

However, not everything is what it seems in Bridgerton, and thus, sometimes, the most romantic moments come from the B story. With three seasons of Bridgerton, and one prequel series centered on Queen Charlotte, these are the episodes that most moved audiences into a romantic stupor. Get ready to swoon all over again!

10 "An Affair of Honor"

Season 1, Episode 4 (2020)

While not the most traditionally romantic episode, "An Affair of Honor" still deserves examination as love comes in many different forms. Here the undeniable attraction between Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (played by Regé-Jean Page) heats up, leading to a duel for Daphne's honor. Simon doesn't want to ruin Daphne's reputation, but also knows he cannot (or more honestly, will not) give her the family she desires. This is one of Simon's more romantic gestures, proving how much he truly cares for Daphne.

It's also the episode where the Duke and Daphne share their first kiss. A kiss that comes from Simon routinely witnessing Prince Friedrich (played by Freddie Stroma) courting Daphne, and growing increasingly jealous (and more aware of his own feelings). It's the longing glances across the room, the replayed memories of previously shared moments and the daydreaming of what could be that makes this episode enchanting. However, Daphne nobly riding into the middle of the duel to save two lives (and her own reputation), might be the greatest gesture of them all. Not only flipping the script as a woman taking the reins into her own hands, literally and figuratively, but also because in doing so she's putting aside her own dreams in favor of the Duke.

9 "An Unthinkable Fate"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2022)

Courting rituals in Bridgerton tend to rely on will-they-won't-they dynamics. Maybe it's the old stereotype that the English have a difficult time admitting their feelings, or maybe it's just the way society is designed in this alternate universe. Nonetheless, the most riveting, and anxiety-filled, relationship of them all was the courtship between Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey). After four episodes of what appears to be genuine hate, "An Unthinkable Fate" is where Anthony finally confesses his feelings to Kate after gallantly dismissing her grandparents from his home. Nobody talks to Kate that way!

It's the way Anthony stands up for Kate, and the way he leaves both Kate and the viewers at home speechless upon declaring Kate is, "the bane of my existence. And the object of all my desires." Meanwhile, Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie) is having a romance of her own as she discovers the joys of first love with the printing shop's young apprentice, Theo Sharpe (played by Calam Lynch), who writes about women's rights in his free time. It may be a socially unacceptable pairing in their universe, but there's nothing more innocently sweet than a first love.

8 "Joining of Hands"

Season 3, Episode 7 (2024)

Many of the relationships explored in Bridgerton are built on a lust that eventually turns into love and friendship. Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) are different. Over the first two seasons of Bridgerton, viewers are witness to the deepening friendship between Colin and Pen. Sure, Penelope has always had unrequited feelings towards Colin, but it never stopped her from being a loyal friend. It's this close friendship that makes "Joining of Hands" extra meaningful.

Colin has found out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, meaning his fiancée is the same person who wrote such horrible things about himself, his family and his ex. How could he ever forgive such a person? Except, having recently discovered his real feelings for Penelope, Colin does have a desire to understand and forgive her. It's the night before their wedding, and our lovers haven't really spoken to each other lately, when, by happenstance, they run into each other on a late night stroll. What starts as accusations, frustrations and anger, turns quickly into passion, care and true love. There's no obstacle these two cannot overcome, and that's the most swoon-worthy story of all.

7 "Diamond of the First Water"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2020)

This is the episode audiences everywhere fell in love with Bridgerton. It’s not a traditional romance, but it is romantic. In effect, the Duke, although seemingly disinterested in her, rescues Daphne Bridgerton from a harrowing situation, damsel in distress style, but it’s a modernized act of heroism as they are both helping to rescue each other. A well-known phrase describes this situation best as 'there's a fine line between love and hate.' It's in this fine line that our soon-to-be lovers begin to dance.

It's the pilot episode of Bridgerton and, as such, has a lot to set up. The series must teach viewers about societal customs, family dynamics, introduce a plethora of characters and more. This is done with the help of Julie Andrew's voiceover as Lady Whistledown, leaving room for the characters to set the stage for all the love and heartache to come. The Duke and Daphne immediately beguile audiences, and viewers' love affair with high tea celebrations, promenades and balls begin. While the dialogue and action may not register as romance, it's the setting, the set dressing, the wardrobe and the concepts of courtship that build the romance here.

6 "Victory"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2022)

As hate turns into love, it's during "Victory" that Kate and Anthony begin to realize their feelings for each other. It's complicated though, since Anthony has been courting Kate's sister Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran) all season. Edwina can spot the attraction, though, and insists Kate join Anthony, and the other men, on a hunt to get the two talking. It's there they share a very electric moment as Anthony took it upon himself to guide Kate on how to properly hold a shotgun. Little is spoken between the pair, but nothing needed to be spoken as their body language conveyed it all.

This small exchange while hunting sets up the episode for nonstop moments of blossoming romance. After the hunt, they are found awake in the middle of the night in their own beds, distracted with thoughts about one another. They both end up, uncoordinated, in the library, where Anthony shows his more vulnerable side. Then, at the Bridgerton's annual ball, they share a dance and their disdain for each other begins to melt into affinity on the dance floor, and everyone notices. The fight after the dance is the greatest example of a lovers’ quarrel, or in this case, soon-to-be lovers.

5 "Old Friends"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2024)