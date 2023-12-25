The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 1 blooper reel brings laughs and chaos to fans, showcasing ruined takes and flubbed lines while staying in character.

Fans express their excitement for the blooper reel, wishing it had been released earlier, as they eagerly await Season 3 and its focus on Penelope's love story.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts, with Part 1 dropping on May 16 and Part 2 available to stream on June 13, featuring most of the original cast.

After Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time released its Season 2 blooper reel just recently, Netflix's Bridgerton will continue the fun with a dose of laughs and chaos this holiday. It has been three years since the period drama first blessed the TV screens of Netflix subscribers. Now, the TV show has released a blooper reel on social media that takes fans back to where it began, Season 1. The two-minute footage is packed full of ruined takes, flubbed lines, and the members of the Ton misbehaving.

What makes this blooper reel stand out is the fact that while the actors indulge in playful, silly moments, they still somehow manage to stay in character. The poise and etiquette of high society from Regency-era London still come through, and we’re living for it. The reel was also well received by fans who were quick with witty responses to the video. Thankfully, the show's official social media account reciprocated with the same fun energy.

Released three years after the show's debut, the Bridgerton Season 1 blooper reel delivered a nostalgic look at the early days of the TV show. The video arrives just in time too, as Bridgerton Season 2 aired over a year ago, back in March 2022, and the fans have been waiting for something to hang on to till Season 3 arrives. Bridgerton Season 3 has also been a long time coming now and will be released in two parts — Part 1 will drop on May 16 and Part 2 will be available to stream nearly a month later on June 13.

What to Expect From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Bridgerton Season 2 concluded with the reconciliation and marriage of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). In Bridgerton Season 3, fans can expect a focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as it is set to loosely follow Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth novel of the series.

So fans will be seeing a lot of Penelope, who has long-harbored feelings for Colin, now striving for independence, and possibly seeking a suitor who respects her agency and her secret identity as Lady Whistledown. Most of the cast members are returning, including Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, and more. However, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne, will not be part of this season.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts with Part 1 set to hit Netflix screens on May 16. Check out the newly-released blooper reel from season 1 below.

