Bridgerton Season 2 is here and has brought a love for Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Now, singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette is getting in on the fun, releasing a new version of her iconic song "You Oughta Know", singing along with the slower arrangement of the song first heard in the show.

The string quartet cover of the song plays in the fifth episode of the second season, when Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton is sitting in a bathtub and Ashley's Kate Sharma is out on horseback, while both contemplate Anthony's upcoming marriage to Kate's sister Edwina (the incredible Charithra Chandran). Their relationship is a rocky one as Anthony and Kate can't deny their pull to each other, even though he is engaged to her younger sister.

What makes the show so special to fans though, outside the Regency era romance that wraps us up or the steamy scenes between the characters, is the brilliant Regency-era inspired covers of popular songs we know and love, like Morissette's punk classic.

While the song does play in a moment where both Anthony and Kate unpack their own thoughts (Anthony in the tub and Kate riding her horse), it also is a pivotal point in their relationship. Earlier in the episode, Anthony reveals to Kate that she is the "bane of [his] existence" though we all know that it is because the two are attracted to each other and refuse to admit it to themselves and, instead, drag Edwina into their mess (which is primarily Anthony's doing).

So having "You Oughta Know" playing as the two try and figure out their own feelings makes a lot of sense given that the song is about a scorned lover. Morissette's cover of the song featuring the Duomo & Kroma string orchestration from the show — with a set piece that feels like it was plucked right out of Bridgerton — reminds me of the music videos of the 90s and early 00s where a song's music video would include clips from the movie it was featured in. So if Bridgerton helps bring that back to us, all the better!

Bridgerton is beloved for many reasons... one of them being the acclaimed orchestral covers! We have teamed up with Alanis Morissette for a special performance of her iconic song "You Oughta Know" featuring Duomo & Kroma. The string cover is featured in episode 205, and it was a joy to bring this special version to life. Enjoy!

