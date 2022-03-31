There are a few things that the Netflix series Bridgerton is best known for. From some pretty intense romantic plotlines to the lush, pastry-like costumes, the series has been able to bewitch millions of viewers. But perhaps the series' signature aspect is the lavish ball scenes that often punctuate the series' many financial and romantic plotlines. The ballroom scenes from the series are often the most memorable, and to dig into the series' many ball scenes, Netflix has just released a behind-the-scenes look that gives us an inside look at how they make these opulent scenes come to life.

Popularized by Jane Austen's novels, in which conflict and connections were played out on the dance floors of the Regency era's most prominent form of entertainment, the ball scene has become a signature of many period pieces, and Bridgerton is no different. The new behind-the-scenes look covers every aspect of making ball scenes, from choreography to costuming to music. And there is no doubt as to the intense effort put into these large-scale and highly structured scenes. Each decision is made with care for both its relation to the plot points being addressed, and the feelings that are supposed to be evoked. The balls themselves are, in their own way, a narrative. Each particular dance, through set design, costuming, choreography, and thousands of other minute choices is meant to imbue the event being captured with certain themes and feelings.

Tom Verica, who serves as a director and producer on the series said of the ball scenes, "[w]e have discussions about what emotions we want out of this. Is it one of the sexier balls? Or is it a falling-in-love ball? A gossip ball?" He continued, "that tells me, as a director, how to bring it to life."

And the new behind-the-scenes look illustrates how these decisions are brought to life, including the ways in which they use playful anachronisms to connect with the audience. One of the most notable of these choices is their use of contemporary pop music for ball scenes, which they translate into orchestral versions. Ruth Gemmell, who plays Violet Bridgerton in the series, said of the choice to use contemporary music, "[t]he music works brilliantly. Because for a lot of people who have never really been interested in a period drama, bringing our world into theirs allows them to be part of it." And there is certainly no arguing that this hasn't, in fact, been the case, as Bridgerton has brought the niche genre of Regency romance, once reserved for Austenites and English scholars, to center stage.

The behind-the-scenes look explores other aspects of their work to bring this period drama to a larger audience, showcasing every level of production that goes into the smash-hit Netflix series. Season 2 of Bridgerton is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. You can check out the new behind-the-scenes feature below:

