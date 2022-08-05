Shondaland, the production company behind the smash hit Netflix series Bridgerton has just released a new behind-the-scenes look at one of the most talked about scenes in the second season of the show. As we desperately await the third season of the series, the new 'Inside the Scenes' feature shows us all the work that goes into such magical moments as the Hearts and Flowers Ball scene from Season 2.

The new inside look, released to the Shondaland website, shows the work that went into the dance choreography at the Hearts and Flowers ball. The new video features interviews with the series choreographer Jack Murphy, along with the actors behind the season's main couple, Kate, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey. In the new video, Murphy goes into detail about the importance of the sequence, which leans heavily on dancing in lieu of dialogue, showing nearly two minutes of the two dancing before they finally speak.

Of the sequence, Murphy said, "it's an extraordinary ball." He continued, "because it's got one of the most ambitious dance routines that we've done in Bridgerton so far."

Jonathan Bailey added, "I think the feeling of the connection through movement, I think it's a lot about, and I think for Anthony and Kate it's a real moment of sort of explosive sort of volcanic sexual urges coming forward but in a way that they can communicate that they can't in any other way."

The new video gives vital insight into the central tension of the season, and the love story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, which followed the ever-popular enemies-to-lovers plot line. And clearly the show's decision to put so much focus on physical tension paid off, as the second season was an even bigger hit than the first, cementing the series status as a cultural phenomenon.

The third season of the series is currently in production and will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Penelope was left in a pretty precarious position at the end of last season, having fallen out with her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) after its revealed that Penelope is the infamous gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. What beautiful dance scenes and quippy one-liners we can expect to see from the upcoming season are still unknown, but the new video invites us to consider the precision and care that goes into the production of the series.

Bridgerton is based on a book series by writer Julia Quinn. The series is produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland as a part of her production deal with Netflix.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes look into Bridgerton here, and the Season 3 filming announcement below: