Dear Gentle Viewers, we know you've been waiting with bated breath to find out who the ton will be buzzing about in Season 2 of the global sensation, Bridgerton. Whilst, sadly, the handsome and enigmatic Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) will not be returning this season, we still have plenty of Rakes (with a capital R) looking to find their "diamond of the first water," most notably, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Word has it that the Sharma family will be up to the task of taming this wild young man, but will it be older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) or this year's diamond Edwina (Charithra Chandran) that wins his heart? Kate's best friend, an adorable and precocious Corgi named Newton may have a thing or two to say about which one Anthony ultimately chooses. But the Bridgertons and the Sharmas aren't the only stars of Season 2!

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)

When last we saw Anthony Bridgerton, he surprised everyone – but delighted his mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) – with the news that he was ready to marry. After his on-again, off-again affair with opera singer Sienna (Sabrina Bartlett) throughout Season 1, the relationship was decidedly off by the end of the season, thus Anthony's announcement. Perhaps the roller coaster of his relationship with Sienna, plus watching his younger sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) married off to one of his best friends, Simon, spurred him to this decision. Anthony is often described as a rake, so the thought of him settling down should be interesting. In the Bridgerton book series, Anthony's story lets us in on what exactly happened to the Bridgerton patriarch, and explores his feelings of guilt and grief over his father's passing. The series will do the same, as Rupert Evans joined the cast for Season 2 in the role of Lord Edmund Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey is known for Broadchurch (2013), Crashing (2016), and is currently appearing opposite Taron Edgerton in the London production of Cock.

Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley)

Whereas Daphne Bridgerton was the center of Season 1, this season will see Kate as the leading lady. Still mourning the death of her parents, Kate has been raised with her stepsister, Edwina, by stepmother, Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn). Having grown up in the countryside, the family make the move to London in time for the social season, of course. Kate's not necessarily looking for love, as her priority is finding a man suitable enough for Edwina. Early on, Anthony Bridgerton sets his sights on Edwina. But, as Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews/Nichola Coughlin) tells us, in order to secure Edwina's hand in marriage, one must first get Kate's approval. It might be unkind to say Kate doesn't like Anthony, but she definitely doesn't want him to take advantage of her sister. Kate is not one to be impressed by titles or roguish charm, but she might be surprised to find that she and Anthony have much more in common than she at first suspects. Kate is a complex woman with her own hopes and dreams, beyond simpering for a future husband.

Simone Ashley is known for her previous role as Olivia in the Netflix series, Sex Education, as well as roles in Broadchurch and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran)

It remains to be seen how young Edwina will respond to the eldest Bridgerton's interest in her. Though Kate may not take too kindly to the burgeoning affections toward her, it's really Edwina's heart that matters most. Of course, as any young lady would be, Edwina is charmed by the viscount, and flattered by his interest in her. She and her sister Kate are extremely close, however, and she would not move forward without Kate's blessing. But is Anthony the type of man Edwina truly wants and could learn to love? Or is she more interested in a well-rounded young man who's educated and interested in the arts? It will be interesting to see how the love story plays out in this season.

Charithra Chandran began her career at a young age in touring productions of West End musicals. More recently, she starred in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Alex Rider.

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)

A fan favorite, Eloise is the strong-willed younger sister of Daphne and Anthony, and somehow convinced her mother (who would honestly love to see all of her children married and happy) to delay her debut in London society by a few years. This year, however, as the promo for Season 2 says, "Hell hath frozen over," and Eloise will make her long-awaited debut. Eloise balks at the idea of marriage, instead, wishing to pursue her own happiness. She spends much of Season 1 plotting and investigating the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, whom, unbeknownst to her, is her best friend, Penelope.

Claudia Jessie is known for appearing in British television series, Line of Duty, Doctors, and Father Brown, as well as the miniseries, Vanity Fair.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)

As mentioned above, Penelope and Eloise have been childhood best friends and remain close as they enter adulthood. Neither is much for social graces nor pining for a husband, so their bond is strong. However, what the audience knows and Eloise doesn't is that not only is Penelope Lady Whistledown, but she also has a very strong crush on Eloise's brother, Colin (Luke Newton). In Season 1, just when you thought Colin might finally see the light and realize Penelope has a thing for him, he instead announces he's going to start traveling throughout Europe — alone. The announcement leaves Penelope devastated, so it will be interesting to see her character arc this season as she continues to pine for Colin, and also presumably continues keeping all the ton tongues wagging with the latest societal scandal.

Apart from Bridgerton, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan is best known for starring in Derry Girls, which is heading into its final season, and Harlots.

Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker)

Penelope's mother, Portia (Polly Walker), will likely play a big role this season, as Season 1 ended with her receiving word that her husband had been killed. In the very last scene of the series, she was handed a note that presumably told her something unsettling about her family's fortune and estate, which her late husband had gambled away. It remains to be seen what the note actually said, but since this is Bridgerton, it's certain to be scandalous. Lady Featherington is not exactly the most likable figure in London society, but she does provide some drama, whilst also managing to insult all three of her daughters, especially Penelope.

Polly Walker's first major role was as a member of an Irish terrorist group in 1992's Patriot Games. She's also known for her roles in Emma (1996), Clash of the Titans and the HBO series, Rome.

Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh)

Adjoa Andoh created a dynamic Lady Danbury in Season 1. Yes, she still meddles, and she still has her finger on the pulse of all the scandal and gossip, but Andoh's Danbury also has a softer side. Throughout the show's inaugural season, she was a mother figure to Simon aka the Duke of Hastings, and reminded him often that he deserved the title he held even if his father always made him feel less than. She helped him overcome his stutter and led him toward Daphne as his bride. Though Simon won't be making an appearance this season, he will surely be felt through Daphne and through Lady Danbury.

Andoh is known for her roles in Invictus, Fractured, and The Witcher.

Newton Sharma

Kate's beloved dog, a precocious Corgi named Newton, is the one thing many fans are most excited to see in Season 2. Though he may be small, he's definitely mighty, taking Anthony down on more than one occasion (once even sending him into a lake!) Lady Whistledown may say that one has to earn Kate's approval before marrying Edwina, but clearly, the Corgi's approval is even more important.

Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)

Anthony's younger brother and Penelope's unrequited crush Colin will play an integral part in Season 2, as one of the most important secondary plot lines. At the final ball of Season 1, Colin told Penelope he would soon be leaving to travel. But he'll make it back in time to play the infamous game of Pall Mall that's one of the most enjoyable parts of The Viscount Who Loved Me. Colin proposed to Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) last season, and was about to elope with her when he discovered, thanks to Penelope, that she'd been lying to him the entire time. It's anyone's guess if Marina will return in Season 2, or if there'll be another lady who catches Colin's eye. We can all agree that the lady should probably be Penelope, right?

Luke Newton is known for The Lodge (2016), Mr. Selfridge (2013), and The Cut (2009).

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)

Benedict Bridgerton will also play a key role in Season 2. During Season 1, he developed a friendship with a local artist and began an affair with the ton's seamstress. If Season 3 follows the Bridgerton formula that Seasons 1-2 have, then we can expect to see Benedict take center stage next season. That said, Season 2 could be possibly setting up his love story, which will surely have many viewers swooning.

Luke Thompson also appeared in Dunkirk and Misbehaviour.

Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor)

Daphne Bridgerton welcomed us into the wonderful world of the ton in Season 1, and although her husband won't be part of Season 2, Daphne will be making a number of appearances to help guide her older brother along on his quest for love. A wife and mother now, the Daphne of Season 2 will likely be very different from the demure and prudish Daphne of Season 1. She may even be able to tell her older brother a thing or two about making a relationship work.

In addition to her star-making turn in Season 1, Phoebe Dynevor is also known for the TV series, Younger, Snatch, and Dickensian. She also starred in 2021's The Colour Room.

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel)

Last but definitely not least, the queen. Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte is unlike any monarch we've seen before. She gobbles up each issue of Lady Whistledown's gossip publication, and if she isn't mentioned in a flattering light, she is certain to not take it kindly. Last season, she and Eloise teamed up (in a sense) to discover Whistledown's true identity, but came up short. Will she unmask the secret writer this season? We can't wait to find out!

Golda Rosheuvel can be seen in Lady Macbeth (2016), Luther (2010), and Silent Witness (1996).

