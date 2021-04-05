Pre-production for Season 2 of Bridgerton is heating up. With filming expected to begin this spring, Shondaland has announced four new cast members for its hit Netflix series via Twitter. Most notably, relative newcomer Charithra Chandran will be playing the important role of Edwina Sharma.

Anyone watching Bridgerton’s casting news closely might recognize Edwina's surname from the previously announced Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley. Kate will be the romantic foil to Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton. Her younger sister, Edwina, is described as "good-natured and endlessly endearing," a contrast to Kate’s "sharp wit and independent nature." Fans of the books know that Anthony initially begins courting Edwina for marriage, while Kate is willing to stop at nothing to protect her sister from the roguish elder Bridgerton brother.

Also announced today, Shelley Conn will play Lady Mary Sharma, who is accompanying her daughters to London for Edwina’s coming out, years after being embroiled in scandal herself. Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe, a working-class printer’s assistant concerned with human rights. Lastly, Rupert Young will play Jack, a newcomer to London’s high society with a "connection to one of its most notable families."

Today’s casting announcements come on the heels of the disappointing confirmation that Season 1 breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as Simon, Duke of Hastings for Season 2. However, the focus of the show is poised to shift to the romance between Kate and Anthony, with the second season adapting Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me from her successful Bridgerton book series. Today’s news goes a long way to shoring up the Kate side of the equation, with Anthony’s family already firmly established. It was previously reported that Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton will be returning to help her brother navigate the upcoming social season.

There are so many interesting details in today’s announcements, it’s hard to know what to be most excited about. Is it the Sharma sisters’ opposing energies, which seems destined to make courting either one a trial? Is it the whiff of scandal that their mother brings? Is it the mysterious vagueness around Jack’s connection to the rest of the show (even down to omitting his last name)? I suppose I’m most excited at how Theo’s job as a printer’s assistant might intersect with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)’s ongoing investigations into Lady Whistledown’s true identity, but these all feel like appropriately juicy questions the show is sure to dig into.

There isn’t a confirmed release date for Bridgerton Season 2 yet, so be sure to stay tuned for updates. Check out Shondaland’s tweet thread with the casting announcements below.

