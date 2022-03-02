Netflix has just released new character posters in anticipation of Bridgerton Season 2, which is set to be released later this month. The new posters give us a look into the hotly anticipated follow-up to the smash-hit first season of the series, which left us with tongue-wagging and hand fans waving.

The new posters show both fan-favorite characters from season one and new characters set to join the Regency period drama. Bridgerton is based on the book series of the same name, which follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate the complicated world of the London dating scene during the pastel-soaked Regency period. The first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her tumultuous courtship with the Duke Simon Basset, played by the series break-out star Rege-Jean Page.

Season two of Bridgerton will follow the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he looks for a suitable bride. The season will find him torn between two new ladies to the London scene, Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who have recently arrived in England from India. One of the new character posters illustrates the awkward nature of their love triangle, showing Anthony between the two sisters, with each of them holding a croquet mallet.

Other posters hint at ongoing conflicts in the series, including a poster of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who is seen holding a quill and parchment, indicating her continued status as the show's gossip and main purveyor of plot, Lady Whistledown. She is also seen in another poster, seated with her best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Other posters include Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) in all her glory.

Another poster includes Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) seated with the Bridgerton and Featherington matriarchs. The uniting motif of these posters is the feature of croquet, its balls, and mallets, and come ladies sitting on the sideline, the feature of the game plays into the theme of the season, and the series itself, which is that love is a game, something that is strategized. It is also something that has winners and losers, hinting at the stakes of these seemingly harmless shenanigans at the heart of the series. This is joined with the tagline included on the posters which reads "love never plays by the rules." The statement hints at potential drama to be included in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton comes from Shonda Rhimes and is a Shondaland production. Season 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on March 25. Check out the new posters below:

