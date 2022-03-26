It’s time for the year’s most coveted country event in Bridgerton Season 2: Lady Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) annual Hearts and Flowers Ball. And while the mistress of Aubrey Hall and her daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), have their hands full making preparations and keeping the guests entertained, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) must fight his own feelings if he truly wants to make Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) his wife. By the end of "Victory," he won’t be the only one that will make a huge mistake regarding marriage. But, perhaps, he’ll be the only one still in denial.

As Daphne and Violet run around instructing servants and supervising the placement of flower arrangements, Anthony fears it was not a good idea to invite the Sharmas to Aubrey Hall ahead of the party. His latest encounter with Miss Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) after the whole proposal fiasco at the Sharma-Bridgerton family dinner has left him uneasy. And he’s not the only one shook by that bee sting and all the chest touching that followed: in the Sharmas’ room, Edwina notices that Kate has been keeping to herself since the bee incident. Anthony, she remarks, has also been distant. However, she believes his behavior has to do with what happened (or didn't happen) at dinner. Edwina blames her sister for the viscount’s failure to propose and asks her to smooth things out with him. It is important that Kate makes Anthony fall in love with her, says Edwina. Little does she that these words will most likely come back to haunt her later in the season.

Meanwhile, the Featheringtons face a traffic jam on the way to the Bridgertons’ country event. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) distracts herself with a new edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, now fed with fresh gossip from Madame Delacroix’s (Kathryn Drysdale) atelier. Upon arriving at Aubrey Hall, she’s horrified to learn that not only is Eloise (Claudia Jessie) still going back to the printer for more women's rights pamphlets, but that she even knows the shop’s apprentice by name. The fact that Eloise seems to be legitimately interested in the pamphlets, and not just hunting for Lady Whistledown, offers some consolation, but poor Penelope never seems to catch a break: when Colin (Luke Newton) announces that he’s paying a visit to Marina (Ruby Barker), we can almost see her heart breaking into a million pieces.

As Colin leaves for his trip to Sir Phillip Crane’s (Chris Fulton) home, Anthony and Benedict (Luke Thompson) prepare for a quick hunt, and Edwina insists that they take Kate along with them. Miss Sharma is initially reluctant, but after Anthony doubts her hunting skills, she decides to tag along, chaperoned by a poor maid that can’t seem to balance herself on her horse. As they make their way across the woods, the tension between Kate and Anthony remains palpable. Miss Sharma tries to talk to the viscount about what happened the day before, but can’t seem to find her voice. Anthony, on the other hand, all but drops his chin to the ground like a cartoon wolf when he catches a glimpse of Kate’s thigh.

The tension escalates after Kate ditches the hunting party, annoyed at their guide’s decisions, and Anthony follows. Alone, he confronts her about the bee incident, claiming that it's her fault for putting his hand to her bosom. Kate responds that she merely wanted to soothe him and that he was the one that couldn’t handle it. The argument stops when they catch sight of a deer. Once again doubting Kate’s skills, Anthony decides to teach her how to shoot. There’s a lot of touching, and God knows what could have happened if the other men hadn’t appeared to take them back to Aubrey Hall.

At the Cranes’ residence, Colin is surprised to find out that Marina is now a mother of twins. He’s uncomfortable and doesn’t know exactly how to act near this now-married woman that seems to still have a hold on his heart. Marina is also somewhat bothered by Colin’s visit and can hardly hide her disappointment when Sir Phillip invites him to stay for dinner. Instead of hating each other on sight, as is expected, the two men bond over Colin’s stories about Greece and Phillip’s interest in botany. Visibly bored by their conversation, Marina waits until dinner is over and suggests that it’s time for Colin to go home. Alone with her former flame, she asks him why he came to visit her. Colin says that he wanted to apologize for his previous actions and to tell her he has forgiven her for trying to deceive him about her pregnancy. He also points out that she doesn’t look happy with her new life besides Sir Phillip. But Marina isn’t having any of it: she angrily tells Colin to leave the past behind and calls him a young boy still caught up in silly fantasies. Before he leaves, she tells him to open his eyes to what’s in front of him, to the people that love him, like his family and Penelope.

Back at Aubrey Hall, the Bridgertons and their guests are getting ready to go to bed on a rainy night. Kate and Anthony, however, can’t sleep after their encounter in the woods. They meet by chance at the manor’s study, where Kate is taking a look at the books. She tells Anthony that her father used to read to her during storms, and the viscount explains that his father died suddenly of a bee sting. They share a meaningful look, but their bonding is interrupted by a loud thunder that makes Kate rush out of the room.

The day of the ball finally arrives, and Eloise allows Penelope and her mother to convince her to accept her first foray into the dance floor. Her lucky companion is a man called Lord Morrison, that was handpicked by Lady Bridgerton for supposedly sharing her daughter’s rebellious spirit. Alas, Eloise isn’t impressed by the young man’s behavior. She’s particularly offended by his demeaning comments about women and is further disappointed when he tries to stop her from leaving the dance floor arguing that others are looking. Eloise leaves the party crying and tells her mother that her so-called rebelliousness isn’t a mere costume she can put on and take off whenever she pleases.

Unlike Eloise, Edwina is having the time of her life at the ball. After various dances with her suitor, she’s convinced that he will propose to her by the end of the night. First, though, he must secure Kate’s blessing – her real blessing, not just a declaration of truce. Edwina convinces her sister to take to the floor with Anthony in order to make the final arrangements for the proposal, but the dance doesn’t go exactly as planned. Anthony asks Kate’s permission to propose to Edwina, but, instead of granting him her blessing, Miss Sharma merely asks him if he’s sure he can make her sister happy. Anthony, in turn, asks Kate if she’s trying to make him reconsider and is distraught to discover that she will return to India as soon as Edwina finds a suitable husband. When the music is over, Anthony storms out of the ballroom, and it is now Kate’s turn to go looking for him.

Once again, they meet in the study. Anthony asks Kate why doesn’t she like him, and they get into an argument about their alleged disgust for each other. Their bodies, however, say otherwise. Almost as if they were being pulled by an invisible force, Antony and Kate move closer and closer to one another. He tells her that all she has to do is say she feels nothing, and then he’ll walk away. When they’re just about to kiss, they’re interrupted once more, this time by Daphne.

Anthony tries to explain himself to his sister, who compares the situation in which she found him with her compromising moment with the duke (Regé-Jean Page) in Season 1. Anthony disagrees and says that he’s intent on marrying Edwina. Daphne counters by saying that she, too, was intent on marrying Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma) when Anthony caught her with Simon. Certain that there is something more between her brother and Miss Sharma, Daphne tries to reason with Anthony and begs him to be honest with his feelings.

Meanwhile, in the ballroom, Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) concocts a very dishonest plan. Inspired by a conversation with Prudence (Bessie Carter) about entrapping men into marriage, she arranges for her daughter and Jack to be found alone at the manor’s orangery by a number of Lady Bridgerton’s guests. Caught in a compromising position, Jack is forced to agree to marry Prudence in order not to tarnish her reputation. It seems Portia has finally gotten what she wanted, but she soon learns things are not quite as they appear. Instead of a wealthy bachelor, Jack is a penniless man, and all of his ruby mines in the Americas have failed. Marrying someone rich, like Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), was part of his plan to provide for the family.

Oblivious to the fact that her fiancé is completely broke, Prudence gloats to Penelope about her engagement and is annoyed when her sister confronts her. Always watchful, Penelope saw her mother moving around during the ball and knows something is up. She tells Prudence that Lady Whistledown could ruin their family if she writes about what truly happened. Prudence shrugs it off and tells her sister she’s just jealous. Already feeling challenged by a couple of young ladies that believe Lady Whistledown will have no fresh news to publish with everyone out in the country, could this be the last push Penelope needed to slam the truth about her sister’s engagement all over London? Well, if that is indeed the case, perhaps her final conversation with Colin is enough to change her mind. When she asks him about his visit to Marina, he gives her a dry response and blames Lady Whistledown for what happened between them the previous year.

As everyone is getting ready to leave for London, Anthony prepares to finally take action. He stares at his mother’s engagement ring and, for a moment, it looks like he has decided to listen to Daphne. But as Edwina is about to get into her carriage, Anthony strides out of the manor, gets down on one knee, and asks her to marry him. She, of course, says yes. Daphne is shocked, and Kate is visibly upset. Anthony has finally gotten what he wanted ever since Episode 1, but at what cost?

