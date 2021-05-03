Bridgerton fans rejoice, for season two has officially started filming! Lady Whistledown revealed some extra good tea today with new set photos via People. Although Bridgerton only debuted last December and was renewed in January, the second season has already begun filming as Netflix is likely eager to capitalize on the series’ massive success. Based on the romance series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the titular family as they experience the triumphs and heartbreaks of courting season during the Regency period in England. The first season focused on breakout stars Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne and Regé-Jean Page’s Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

The new set photos show deeply angsty eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) back in costume, joined by his new costar Simone Ashley. Shifting from “it” couple Daphne and Simon, the second season of Bridgerton will focus on Anthony, who last season we saw struggling between his love for his mistress Siena and his duty as head of the family to marry well. Bridgerton’s next season will adapt Quinn’s second book in the series called "The Viscount Who Loved Me." Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma, will be played by Ashley, best known from Netflix’s Sex Education.

Additionally, this next season of Bridgerton has a lot of questions to answer. The finale of the first season let us know the true identity of Lady Whistledown, and gave Daphne and Simon a happy ending by welcoming their first child. But the second season has us asking, how will Lady Whistledown retain her anonymity? Will the second youngest daughter, Eloise, finally make her debut? What will happen to the sweet and romantic Colin Bridgerton after his heartbreaking scandal?

Unfortunately, Page will not be returning as the Duke of Hastings, breaking hearts everywhere. Although the main dilemma between Daphne and Simon was resolved at the end of the season, executive producer Shonda Rhimes surely has so many more dramatized plot points up her sleeve.

Netflix has not yet released a premiere date for Bridgerton's second season, but with the show already renewed for a third and fourth season, there's plenty more Bridgerton headed our way in the near future.

