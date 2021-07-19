The UK-based productions of Netflix’s Bridgerton and HBO’s House of the Dragon have been temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Deadline. The shutdowns were prompted by a member of each production testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Game of Thrones prequel is set to resume filming on Wednesday after a two-day pause, while Bridgerton is on hold for an unspecified amount of time. This is the second shutdown for Bridgerton, following a 24-hour pause last week when a crewmember reportedly tested positive.

A source for TheWrap confirmed that last week’s Bridgerton shutdown did not involve any cast members, but rather a “small number” of crew members.

The newly announced indefinite hiatus for Bridgerton has led some to suspect that a cast member may have tested positive this time. However, it may just be that production is reassessing their safety practices as the Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the UK. As of Sunday, nearly 320,000 residents in the UK had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.

Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 2 focuses on Daphne’s brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he finds romance of his own with the headstrong Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Production began at the start of May. The Shondaland series’ first season received 12 Emmy nominations last week, including Best Drama Series.

COVID-19 has posed an increasing challenge for productions around the world as they navigate new protocols, evolving restrictions, and temporary shutdowns. Just last month, Mission Impossible 7 was brought to a halt after a crew member tested positive for the virus. Last year Robert Pattinson, star of Matt Reeves’ The Batman contracted the virus and shut down the production’s UK set.

While movie theaters may be surging back to life with strong box office numbers, the Bridgerton and House of the Dragon shutdowns are a cautionary reminder that COVID-19 numbers are surging as well.

