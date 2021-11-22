It’s official! Filming has finally wrapped on the second season of Bridgerton, the Netflix hit romance period drama. The announcement was made in a tweet by the series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen over the weekend.

Van Dusen posted a photo of himself with the stars of the new season Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) and Simone Ashley (Sex Education), with the caption reading:

“That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022.”

Bridgerton, based on a series of novels of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the Bridgerton family, a family of aristocrats in the Regency era of London. While the show’s first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon, Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, the second season is set to switch protagonists, with the new season to follow the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) and Kate Sharma, played by new cast member Ashley.

Bridgerton became an overnight sensation when the first season dropped on Netflix back in December 2020. By January 2021, Season 2 was already greenlit by Netflix, with an order for Seasons 3 and 4, and a spin-off prequel series announced later that year. Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland and is the first new series by the company since it signed a deal with Netflix after 15 years with ABC Studios.

No official release date has been announced for Bridgerton Season 2 but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. In the meantime, you can catch up with the adventures of the Bridgerton siblings with Season 1 currently streaming on Netflix. Check out Van Dusen's full tweet below:

