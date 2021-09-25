Dearest readers, the time has come for Netflix to give us our first much-anticipated look at the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, with another slew of society balls, parties, and opportunities for scandal ahead. The footage was shared as a part of today's TUDUM fan event, which offered trailers, clips, and announcements from over 100 Netflix shows, movies, and other properties. Season 2 of Bridgerton has not currently set a release date yet, but audiences can expect to see it streaming sometime in 2022.

Returning series stars Jonathan Bailey, who plays eldest son Anthony Bridgerton, and Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, were joined in revealing the first-look footage by Season 2 newcomers Simone Ashley, who will be playing Kate Sharma, as well as Charithra Chandran, who will play Kate's sister Edwina Sharma.

The cast shared their reaction to seeing the support from the Bridgerton fanbase firsthand and their favorite fan theories (including one from Stephen Colbert that dubbed the Bridgerton boys the Regency Jonas Brothers). Ashley and Chandran also expressed how meaningful it is to be joining the cast as South Asian actors, especially in leading roles, and playing the Sharmas, essentially characters who are on the outside looking in — at least in terms of the ton.

Bridgerton Season 2 will be adapted from the second of Julia Quinn's successful romance series titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the story of eldest Bridgerton son Anthony in his quest to marry well. If the show plans on following the book, then we'll see Anthony paired with Edwina — but in a romantic twist of fate (and a rather uncompromising position), he soon finds himself required to marry her sister Kate instead.

Season 2 of Bridgerton also includes returning cast members Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bassett (née Bridgerton), Duchess of Hastings, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Chris Van Dusen serves as showrunner for Season 2.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, and Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022. Check out the new first-look footage below, in which Anthony and Kate delightfully go toe-to-toe with one another, giving us a taste of the chemistry to come:

