Netflix continues to treat fans to even more reveals from the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, which promises to offer plenty in the way of scandal, witty repartee, and scathing commentary from the forever-flawless Lady Whistledown. Now, in the wake of a first-look clip from the new season shared over the weekend, more images have been released to signal what lies ahead. Season 2 of Bridgerton has not currently set a release date yet, but audiences can expect to see it streaming sometime in 2022.

The images tease the upcoming battle of wits between Jonathan Bailey, who plays eldest son and heir Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, who will be making an arrival on the society scene alongside her sister Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran. It looks like Adjoa Andoh's Lady Danbury is also present with the Sharma family to help them navigate the intricacies of the ton, while the next eldest Bridgerton daughter Eloise (Claudia Jessie) appears to be making her society debut with some trepidation about the whole situation. Not even having her brothers Anthony and Benedict (Luke Thompson) by her side will truly help matters.

Bridgerton Season 2 will be adapted from the second of Julia Quinn's successful romance series titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the story of eldest Bridgerton son Anthony in his quest to marry well. If the show aims to follow the book in the most significant of ways, then we'll see Anthony paired with Edwina — but in a romantic twist of fate (and a rather uncompromising position), he soon finds himself required to marry her sister Kate instead.

Season 2 of Bridgerton also includes returning cast members Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bassett (née Bridgerton), Duchess of Hastings, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Chris Van Dusen serves as showrunner for Season 2.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, and Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022. Check out more images from the second season below:

