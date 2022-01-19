It's time to pull out our hand fans and dance cards because Netflix and Shondaland have released new images from the hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, which is set to be released in March of this year.

The series is based on the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn, and the second season will follow in the books' format of focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling. While the first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) in her romance with the rakish Duke Simon Basset (played by the swoon-worthy Rege-Jean Page), the second season will instead focus on Daphne's old brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he pursues romance and a potential shot at marriage.

In the second season, Anthony will find himself crossing paths with the Sharma family. After courting Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who has just arrived from India, he finds himself unexpectedly bound to her curt and antagonizing sister Kate (Simone Ashley), who is less than impressed with the eldest Bridgerton sibling. One of the new images released by Netflix shows Anthony and Kate engaged in a dance — one that promises to potentially bring them closer together under the unknowing eyes of the rest of the ton. Kate also appears to be making a name for herself in her own right, as another image shows her at the forefront of a hunting party that includes Anthony and his brother Benedict (Luke Thompson).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Release Date Set for March 2022

The other images give us a glimpse into the first season's mainstays, including the always interesting Featheringtons. In one image, Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, speaks with her best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Who knows what they might be discussing? Perhaps Penelope's yet-to-be-revealed status as anonymous gossiper Lady Whistledown? Other images show the regal Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) reading perhaps another line of Lady Whistledown's gossip, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) counseling her older brother, a practice at fencing between the Bridgerton brothers, and a detailed shot of the Sharma sisters along with Kate's loyal corgi Newton.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will be available to stream exclusively to Netflix on March 25, 2022, where you can currently stream Season 1 right now while you wait for the series' return. Check out more new images from the upcoming season below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

