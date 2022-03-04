Dearest, gentle reader, your presence is requested on the dance floor. Ahead of the second season premiere of Bridgerton – arriving on Netflix March 25, 2022 — music supervisor Justin Kamps has revealed which songs will be getting the pop cover treatment for the series' sophomore outing. In an exclusive interview with Tudum, Kamps has revealed which well-known tracks will be getting Regency-era facelifts, as well as given eager viewers an inside look at the whole process.

One of the many standouts of Bridgerton's first season was the use of contemporary pop music in string quartet form, including versions of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Billie Eilish's "bad guy," and very memorably Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams." This time around, the list of covers includes Rihanna's "Diamonds," Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know," P!nk's "What About Us," and Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball." Also among the songs chosen to include on the soundtrack for the season is Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," which Kamps is especially excited about. He goes on to add that he is optimistic about the reception the songs will receive, saying:

"I think everyone will really love it, but, yeah, there are honestly so many songs that I’m just like, “These covers are so beautiful. I hope people like them!” Even for these songs that are just huge songs that everyone knows, [an instrumental version] still breathes new life and brings them to a new audience, and in a different way."

While the pop covers this year will be performed by returning musicians Vitamin String Quartet and Duomo, as well as series composer Kris Bowers, Kamps notes that not all the songs viewers hear in the show were composed specifically for the series:

"Some of them [...] are already existing covers that we are editing and getting to fit in the show. So they can go out and listen, search up covers on Spotify or online at Apple Music or whatever and try to figure out what might make it into Bridgerton Season 3"

Looking ahead to the third season, Kamps called the soundtrack a "fresh start" but did add that he is a fan of Olivia Rodrigo, and would love to see her work incorporated in some way. While he says they did get a few covers of her songs for the second season, they wound up not using them as they couldn't find a way to work them in.

Bridgerton follows the titular family and their friends and acquaintances in Regency-era London where love and propriety often come into scandalous conflict. The first season focused primarily on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The second season will follow Daphne's oldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he hunts for a suitable bride to be his viscountess and more than meets his match in the feisty new arrival in town, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The second season of Bridgerton hits Netflix on March 25.

