Season 2 of Bridgerton is proving that audiences' love for saucy Regency-era love stories hasn't dwindled in the past year. Since its debut on Friday, March 25, the show’s second season has hit 193 million viewing hours making its way into Netflix's Top 10 in 92 countries. A record for the platform, Bridgerton became the streamer’s most-watched English-language TV title during its premiere weekend. The series also managed to secure the second spot for the weekend’s most popular debut, coming in just behind Spain’s Money Heist which totaled 201.9 million viewing hours on the streamer.

Bridgerton’s successful opening follows directly in the steps of its season 1 predecessor, which amassed 625 million hours in its first 28 days. It’s worth noting that while both seasons are breaking records for English television, Netflix’s most popular series overall remains 2021’s Squid Game, which was streamed a record-breaking 1.65 billion hours during its premiere month. The Korean thriller reached the top spot of Netflix’s Top 10 Series in all 94 countries the streamer is active. Conversely, Bridgerton season 1 is facing a resurgence in popularity, reaching the third spot in Netflix’s Top Series this week with 32.3 million viewing hours as fans revisit the scandalous love affair between Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Like the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, each season focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling. The show shifted gears in its second season to focus on Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love life and his tangled romance with sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). Season 2 sees the return of Dynevor as a supporting character — though not Page — assisting in her brother's search for a wife. The season also sees the return of Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton marks the second show and third entry on the weekly Top 10 list for creator Shonda Rhimes, who also created and produced drama series Inventing Anna, which reached just under 29 million viewing hours between March 21-27. With a successful debut and plenty of hype, Bridgerton season 2 is on its way to joining its predecessor as one of Netflix’s most successful English debuts. Already renewed for a third and fourth season, fans are eager to see the Bridgerton’s sibling love lives unfurl in this saucy period drama.

Both seasons of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

