With Season 3 of Bridgerton just around the corner, fans of the Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) pairing are bracing themselves for a slew of emotions. After all, the new run of Netflix's hit Regency series is set to be all about the couple, popularly known as Polin, getting together after at least two years of Colin being completely oblivious to his longtime friend's interest in him. But with new suitors on the way, things certainly won't be that easy for him...

But, let's face it, we all know where our allegiances lie. Viewers are dying to see Penelope and Colin as a couple, especially after everything that happened in Season 2. Bridgerton's previous run wrapped up with Penelope completely heartbroken after overhearing Colin saying mean things about her. And that's not all: everyone's favorite gossip columnist also lost her best friend when Eloise (Claudia Jessie) found out that she is the elusive Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). All of this happens in the background of a love story for the books between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). In case you need a refresher on what went down in Bridgerton Season 2, don't worry: we've got your back.

'Bridgerton' Season 2's Main Romance Focuses on Kate and Anthony

Season 2 of Bridgerton kicks off with not just one, but two Bridgerton siblings making their way into the marriage mart. However, none of them are particularly excited about finding a lifelong partner. While the rebellious Eloise is practically being forced into the ton's ballrooms by her mother, Anthony is merely acting out of duty, looking to fulfill his responsibilities as viscount and head of the family — although, to be frank, he isn't trying that hard. With a reputation as a rake and a positively disgusting attitude towards the ladies that he should be courting, Anthony is just lucky that his social status is high enough to assure that everyone and their mother is still interested in meeting him down the aisle.

But things for Lord Bridgerton get a lot more complicated when he crosses paths with the Sharma women. Recently arrived from India, Lady Mary (Shelley Conn) and her daughters, Kate and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), are followed closely by a scandal that the ton and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) still haven't managed to forget: years prior, Mary eloped from London with a common clerk, bringing disgrace on her family. Now, her parents, the Sheffields, have agreed to pay for Edwina's dowry, but just as long as she manages to marry a nobleman. Edwina, however, is not aware of this condition, as her mother and her sister outwardly just want her to be able to find true love.

This is where Anthony comes in. Upon meeting her at a ball, Lord Bridgerton is utterly impressed by the youngest of the Sharmas and decides to make her his wife. There are just two not-so-small problems. The first one is that Kate, having heard all of Anthony's misogynistic opinions about the women of society, doesn't want him anywhere near her sister. The second problem is that Kate and Anthony are actually extremely attracted to one another, no matter how hard they try to deny it.

Throughout Anthony's whole courtship of Edwina, it is pretty clear that he has more in common with his intended's sister than he does with her. Besides, he's not shy about admitting, at least to himself, that he doesn't love Edwina. As a matter of fact, having witnessed his mother's suffering after his father's death, Lord Bridgerton has vowed never to marry out of love. With that in mind, he proposes to Edwina, and the young lady accepts. The Queen herself has a vested interest in this match, as she has proclaimed Edwina the diamond of the season. Well, that, and she also wants to use the whole event as a trap to find out the identity of Lady Whistledown, but let's save that for later.

Once at the altar, though, Edwina catches Anthony and Kate exchanging looks and runs away, her head filled with doubts. Eventually, she decides to call off the wedding, but she's not exactly happy that her sister and her husband-to-be are actually in love with one another. Though Anthony and Kate can no longer keep their feelings to themselves and give in to their desires as soon as the opportunity emerges, they must keep their affair a secret for propriety's sake.

This all changes when Kate falls from a horse and enters a deep coma. Afraid for her sister's life, Edwina finds it in herself to forgive. And, after Kate wakes up, she and Anthony decide to get married. Sure, she's initially reluctant, both because of her sister and because Lord Bridgerton hasn't deigned to visit her while she was unconscious, but a happy ending is in order for our main pairing. Seeing how much Anthony and Kate love each other, the Queen herself makes up a lie about being the one who called off Edwina's wedding, and the ton is ready to accept the happy couple. As for Edwina, well, Queen Charlotte might have a prince or two to introduce to her.

Colin Breaks Penelope's Heart in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

But the affairs of the Bridgerton family go way beyond Anthony. For starters, Benedict (Luke Thompson) has a whole arc in Season 2 about finding out that he was only accepted into the Royal Academy as an art student because of Anthony's influence. And then there's Colin, who has just gotten back from his trip around Europe just to break poor Penelope Featherington's heart. This right here is the story that truly matters, for while Anthony, Kate, and Benedict will certainly pop around in the background, Season 3 of Bridgerton will be devoted to Penelope and Colin's romance.

Now, this romance isn't obvious in Season 2, even if Penelope has been harboring feelings for Colin since Season 1. While he holds Penelope dear to his heart, Colin doesn't see her as anything more than a friend and, in fact, still seems to be hung up on Marina (Ruby Barker), the Featherington cousin that he nearly married in the show's first run. For a while there, it seems like the only relationship Colin will have with the Featheringtons this season will be by almost getting duped by Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) and cousin Jack (Rupert Young).

Jack emerges as a wealthy relative with ruby mines in the Americas after the Season 1 death of Lord Featherington (Ben Miller). Initially perceived by Portia as a threat, someone that could deprive her and her girls of their already depleted fortune, Jack soon strikes up a business and pleasure relationship with the Featherington matriarch. In between odd kisses, they hatch up a plan to deceive wealthy lords into investing in non-existent American mines. Because, you see, the real mines that Jack used to own have all gone down the drain. Jack is just as broke as any other Featherington in town.

For a while, it looks as though Colin is about to fall for Portia and Jack's ruse. However, he uncovers the truth and confronts Jack. Since Colin doesn't know that Portia is in on the plan, she tells Jack to flee to the Americas and plays the role of the deceived widow. As for Penelope, she has a moment of glee when Colin tells her that he will always have her back. Sadly, her happiness doesn't last long: it's only a matter of minutes before she hears Colin telling his friends that he would never dream of courting her.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 Breaks Up Penelope and Eloise's Friendship

Colin isn't the only Bridgerton to break Penelope's heart in Season 2 of Bridgerton. The poor girl's relationship with her best friend Eloise is also shaken, though this time we have to admit that it is all Penelope's fault. Now on the marriage mart, but running away from every possible suitor, Eloise keeps pestering Penelope to keep her company during the balls. This is making it pretty hard for the secret Lady Whistledown to hear all the juicy gossip that she needs to keep her enterprise afloat, and the fact that Eloise is also hellbent on figuring out the real identity of the mysterious writer isn't helping matters either. To make everything even worse, the Queen is also on the hunt for Whistledown and has even been planting fake rumors at events such as Edwina's wedding to draw her out of the shadows.

But Eloise has been making a lot more progress than Queen Charlotte. She has even discovered where Lady Whistledown prints her papers. Upon visiting the shop, she runs into a young man who finally catches her attention. The problem is that he is no nobleman, but a printer's apprentice by the name of Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch). A feminist through and through, he invites Eloise to meetings about the rights of women and shows himself to be someone who can really challenge her on an intellectual level.

Alas, Eloise's relationship with Theo is a pebble in Penelope's shoe. Not only does it get Eloise closer to finding out who Lady Whistledown is, but it also threatens her friend's reputation. After all, eloping with a commoner was very pointedly the scandal that saw Lady Mary Sharma shunned from society. When Penelope learns that the Queen believes Eloise to be Lady Whistledown, since she has heard so much about her visits to the printer's, it becomes clear that something must be done. In order to both drive her friend away from Theo and divert the Queen's attention, Penelope runs an issue all about how Eloise has been hanging around with political radicals.

This almost spells total disgrace for the Bridgerton household. And so, when Eloise puts two and two together and runs through Penelope's things to find proof that she is actually Lady Whistledown, tempers run high. Rightfully enraged, Eloise tells her friend that she never wants to see her again. And this is where Season 2 leaves our girls, completely alone and heartbroken. Now, it is up to Season 3 to patch things up between them. Some would say this is just as important as getting Penelope and Colin together...

Bridgerton Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., with Part 1 of Season 3 available to stream on May 16.

