After being swept off our feet on Christmas Day last year in the introduction of the Bridgerton family, Netflix has just revealed that a new season of the show is to release next year.

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, Bridgerton Season 2 will tell the romantic story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)'s quest for love, and is set to land on the platform on March 25, 2022. The announcement came with an exclusive message from the cast. The synopsis for the season is given by the streamer as below:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions—a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

The show was one of many to be halted by COVID-19, including the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which resumed production at the end of July. “There’s always been a pressure with this show from the beginning,” Van Dusen said. “Being inspired by these beloved novels with fans who are so passionate and feel so strongly about these characters and these stories. There’s always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Wraps With New Set Image From "Lady Whistledown"

After breaking viewership records for Netflix, Bridgerton was quickly renewed for a third and fourth season just after announcing its second season. The show is set to take on something of a different focus, given the loss of star Regé-Jean Page, but the new focus on Anthony Bridgerton should make for compelling drama regardless.

Bridgerton also stars Phoebe Dynevor, Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Newton, Polly Walker, Golda Rosheuvel, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, and Julie Andrews. Watch the cast video announcing the Season 2 release date on Netflix below:

Hailee Steinfeld on 'Dickinson' Season 3, How She Feels About the Ending, and Playing Kate Bishop on 'Hawkeye' She also talks about the sisterly bond between Emily and Lavinia, the Emily-Sue dynamic, and more.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email