Netflix had an amazing 2022 with so many hit shows returning to the glee of many. One of those shows was Bridgerton which debuted its second season back in March. While that seems like a lifetime ago, Season 3 of the hit romantic drama based on the Julia Quinn book series is in production now, with a prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also on the way. If that wasn’t enough, while fans anxiously wait for more news on the upcoming season, Netflix has announced that they’re releasing a vinyl recording of the Season 2 soundtrack that will have you dancing through the night.

The two disc vinyl set comes with 29 songs: 10 tracks on disc one and 19 tracks on disc two. The records include all the hottest adapted tracks from the latest season like “Dancing On My Own”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “Material Girl”, and “Wrecking Ball” while also featuring composer Kris Bowers’ original music. There are so many incredible things about Bridgerton and its music is one of the top reasons why the show is so successful. Bowers’ score along with the cool classical adaptations of modern songs has been the emotional backbone of this steamy series. Bridgerton wasn’t the first series or film to ever attempt a musical style like that, but it was the first to perfect that formula and not allow the popular tunes to ever distract from the rich love story being told.

Season 2 in particular took the strong foundations of its love story found at the heart of its freshman year romance and pushed the show’s emotional spectrum to the next unconceivable level. While many fans were sad at first to find out that Regé-Jean Page’s Simon wasn’t going to be in Season 2, the love story between Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony and Simone Ashley’s Kate was arguably stronger than Simon and Daphne's ever was. Season 2 focus less on the wall-to-wall sex appeal of the cast and the act of sex itself as it dialed in on the raw emotional meaning of two people actually falling in love.

For Anthony that meant breaking down his traumatic past and this season we learned why he continues to blame himself for his father’s death. Bailey’s performance was brilliant in Season 2 and Ashley’s equally fantastic presence was the perfect foil for the stubborn Viscount. Their banter and chemistry in particular was to die for. The pair’s rich arc simply was one of the very best written storylines of the entire year. Their musical connection only added to that story’s immense emotional power.

Bridgerton’s Season 2 vinyl is available now at both Target and Amazon for $35.49. It will make the perfect gift for any die hard Bridgerton fan or hopeless romantic in your life. While we wait with bated breath for Season 3 and the Queen Charlotte spinoff series, you can stream the first two seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix now. The trailer for Season 2 can be viewed down below: