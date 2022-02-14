The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton is here. Based on the popular book series from Julia Quinn, the Netflix series is set to return March 25 and stars returning cast members Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, and Nicola Coughlan, among many others.

Clocking in at around a minute of footage, it sets the stage for what should be another scandalous season in the ton. This new season introduces Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Anthony’s rival and future love interest, seen throwing heated glances his way which will certainly burn up our screens. While the new season is primarily going to be focused on the eldest Bridgerton sibling’s quest to find a wife, there are other details from the upcoming season that might be more blink-and-you'll-miss-it. Here are some moments you may have missed from the Bridgerton Season 2 trailer that have us abuzz with anticipation.

Eloise Is Making Her Season Out in Society Her Own

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) made it very clear last season to anyone who would listen that she had no interest in having a season out on the marriage mart. Despite her protests, the time has come for her to follow in Daphne’s footsteps in Season 2. However, based on the teaser, it looks like she is going to do it her way. Eloise is seen attending the Royal Ascot with her brothers, Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton), and from the looks of it, it appears that she’s gambling on the horse race. It may not be a polite activity for genteel women, but whoever thought Eloise was going to be a typical debutante?

Who Is Benedict’s Mystery Lover?

Another Bridgerton making a return in Season 2 is #2 sibling himself, Benedict. Last season, he began to explore his artistic endeavors, by attending parties outside polite society. He and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale), the modiste, developed a friendship during one of these parties. In this teaser, he is seen briefly with his brothers during a round of fencing, but he’s also seen having a steamy moment not with Genevieve, but with a mysterious new woman. Though her identity is unknown, this woman has a striking similarity to Siena (Sabrina Bartlett), his brother’s former mistress. Uncovering her identity is a case that only Lady Whistledown is qualified to solve.

Meet Edmund Bridgerton

The deceased patriarch of the Bridgerton family, Edmund (Rupert Evans), is set to make appearances this season through flashbacks. Based on Edmund’s character description, his relationship with his eldest son is clearly impactful and will color in key details of why Anthony is the way he is. Here in the teaser trailer, he is seen with Anthony teaching him how to shoot a gun. These few seconds of Edmund also suggest that there’s more to see of him in the flashbacks, which will hopefully include the circumstances around his untimely death.

Newton, Kate’s Meddlesome Corgi

For a quick second, there is a happy-looking corgi making his big-screen debut. This is Newton, Kate’s corgi who is anything but a good boy. Kate may be a menace to Anthony’s pursuit of her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), it’s Newton that Anthony needs to be warier of. Don’t let his cuteness fool you: this rotund canine is full of trouble and mayhem. Honestly, we can’t wait to see him in action and even intimidate Anthony.

Lady Whistledown Is Just Getting Started

At the end of Season 1, it is revealed to the audience that Penelope Featherington is the writer behind London’s favorite gossip column. The teaser trailer starts in Lady Whistledown’s (Julie Andrews) voice but closes with Penelope’s. Based on this, audiences should be treated to an inside look at how this operation works. After a successful first year, Lady Whistledown is back to comment and exploit more gossip, but will Penelope be able to keep up with the demand and keep her secret identity hidden from Eloise? This reader is intrigued by all the drama this will no doubt create.

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres only on Netflix on March 25. If you need to watch the trailer once more, gentle readers, you can check it out below:

