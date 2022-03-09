Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of Bridgerton, its beloved drama series set in London during the Regency period. The series chronicles the lives of the titular family and their friends, focusing on how romance and property disputes lead to scandals among wealthy families.

The first season of Bridgerton primarily focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The new trailer teases the shift in Bridgerton's narrative, as Season 2 will now follow Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he tries to find a suitable wife. Anthony is trying to get married for duty and soon beings to court Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), who just got to London from India. However, Edwina's sister Kate (Simone Ashley) will not stand for a relationship without love and will do whatever she can to sabotage Anthony's plans.

Fate has a funny way of leading people to love, though, as Anthony and Kate start to fall for each other. So, Season 2 will show how Anthony and Kate go from being enemies to lovers, and the scandalous consequences their forbidden love will have for the Bridgertons. The new trailer also teases the return of Lady Whistledown, the pseudonym of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), through which she publishes gossip that manipulates people to act in her favor. Now that everyone knows the true identity of Lady Whistledown, Season 2 will deal with the change of status quo caused by the reveal.

Released in 2020, the first season of Bridgerton became such a massive success that Netflix already renewed the series up to the fourth season. The show's first season received 12 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. It also became the most-watched show on Netflix on January 2021, with reportedly 82 million households worldwide watching according to Deadline.

Bridgerton is inspired by Julia Quinn's novels. Season 2 also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Rupert Young, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Season 1 of Bridgerton is currently available on Netflix. Season 2 premieres on March 25. Check out the new trailer and images below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Bridgerton:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

